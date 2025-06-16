5 best budget gaming laptops in 2025

Gaming is becoming an expensive hobby, but the budget gaming laptop niche still exists, with options from flagship manufacturers as well. Most models possessing powerful hardware these days exceed the $1500 price mark, making them largely unaffordable by the general crowd.

Luckily, there are a large number of laptops available below this price point. The issue lies in the huge number of options to choose from. There are affordable models, and then there are bad picks; thus, it is important to know what you're getting yourself into. Not everyone finds it easy to look through the specs and determine whether a model is worth the price.

To help you with your purchase, this guide provides you with the best budget gaming laptops available in the market.

The best budget gaming laptops in 2025

1) Gigabyte G6X (9KG 2024)

The Gigabyte G6X is one of the best budget gaming laptops overall (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $949.00

The Gigabyte G6X is one of the best budget gaming laptops ever, especially because of the price-to-performance ratio. It houses the Intel Core i7-13650HX, which powers through both single-core and multi-core tasks, while the RTX 4060's 8 GB VRAM handles most AAA titles at 1080p resolution, even with max settings.

It features 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage, both of which are enough for most users. You can always upgrade to higher configurations if you find them to be limiting. It has a single-zone RGB Backlit Keyboard, so you get to choose between 15 colors, but without any pattern or light effects.

Specifications Gigabyte G6X (9KG 2024) Display 16", WUXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32 GB DDR5 ROM 1 TB M.2 SSD Battery 73 Wh

The G6X features a beautiful 16-inch WUXGA display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, offering sharp and buttery smooth visuals. It features a 73 Wh battery, which lasts upwards of five hours of mixed use and close to three hours of gaming, both of which are super impressive.

Here is the link to buy the laptop.

2) Lenovo LOQ 15 (15ARP9)

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is another great budget gaming laptop to consider purchasing (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $879.99

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is a solid mid-range option for the price. This budget gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor, which offers superb performance with its 3.2 GHz base clock speed. It houses the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which can handle almost all modern titles at 1080p resolution. While it is still a great GPU for 2025, its 6GB VRAM may struggle with upcoming next-gen titles.

Lenovo LOQ 15 features a decent RAM and storage combination, housing 12 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD. While the RAM is manageable, some users may find the storage to be limiting. Luckily, you can upgrade it using the additional slots in the laptop.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ 15 (15ARP9) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 12 GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 Battery 60 Wh

It features a decent 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes it perfect for playing 1080p games with smooth visuals. Its 60 Wh battery lasts a little over three hours of mixed use, which is average at best.

Here is the link to buy the laptop.

3) Dell G15 (5530)

The Dell G15 is one of the lowest-priced budget gaming laptops available (Image via Dell)

Price: $599.99

The Dell G15 (5530) is among the lowest-priced options available in the market. For its price, this budget gaming laptop features an Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, offering both high performance and power efficiency. It also houses the RTX 3050, which features 6 GB VRAM and can handle most AAA titles at 1080p with tweaked settings.

The Dell G15 (5530) has 8 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage, which is quite average. However, this is quite understandable considering the super affordable price point. You can upgrade both of these for a little over $100.

Specifications Dell G15 (5530) Display 15.6", FHD, 120Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 PCIe Battery 56 Wh

It features a standard 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 56 Wh battery lasts over six hours according to Dell, but reviews suggest it barely makes it past the three-hour mark when it comes to moderate use. Gaming reduces the total runtime even more.

Here is the link to buy the laptop.

4) Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-532J)

The Acer Nitro V 15 is a solid one of the best budget gaming laptops (Image via Acer)

Price: $649.99

The Acer Nitro V 15 is another solid mid-range budget gaming laptop. It offers great value for the price, featuring an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, which makes it excellent for creative workloads and moderate gaming. In terms of GPU, it has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, which performs incredibly well on AAA titles thanks to its 6 GB VRAM.

Like the Dell G15, the Nitro V 15 also features 8 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. This is enough for most applications, but you might need more RAM if you're in the creative field or in general just want smoother gaming. The 512 GB storage can be upgraded to higher configurations as well, using the additional ports in the laptop.

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-532J) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 PCIe Battery 57 Wh

It has a good-sized 15.6-inch FHD screen, which features a refresh rate of 144Hz. Acer's ComfyView display gives it a matte finish, essentially making it easier on the eyes and reducing strain. The 57 Wh battery lasts an average of six hours according to Acer. However, reviews suggest that it lasts around four hours of use, which is quite decent.

Here is the link to buy the laptop.

5) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NF)

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a solid one of the best budget gaming laptops (Image via ASUS)

Price: $599

Last on our list of the best budget gaming laptops is the ASUS TUF Gaming A15, and it offers great performance for the price. It houses the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, which makes it well-suited for gaming, coding, and other CPU-intensive applications. It has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, which is the lowest-powered GPU on the list with its 4GB GDDR6. However, it can handle most AAA titles at 1080p with either low or medium settings.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 comes with a standard 8 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage combination, making it a decent setup for the price. However, we recommend you upgrade it over time in order to get the best performance.

Specifications ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NF) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 RAM 8 GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 PCIe Battery 48 Wh

The display featured is a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The single-zone backlit Chiclet keyboard has a low profile, offering a clicky feel. It comes with a 48 Wh battery, which lasts an average of two-to-three hours of mixed use. If you are willing to shell out $150 more, you could get the RTX 3050 ASUS TUF A15 with the exact same configuration.

Here is the link to buy the laptop.

You can also find it on Amazon for a slightly higher price.

This concludes the article on the best budget gaming laptops in 2025. We've included a variety of options, ranging from very affordable to mid-range to borderline high-end, all while staying under the $1000 price mark. There are many more laptops as well, particularly from MSI and Acer, but they're out of stock at the moment, so be sure to keep an eye out if you're into those brands.

This guide proves that you don't always need to spend a premium to be able to play AAA titles. While these laptops don't necessarily provide the best gaming experience, all of the models mentioned in the list perform well at 1080p, albeit with different settings.

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More