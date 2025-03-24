10 best wireless gaming mice in 2025

Wireless gaming mice have come a long way in terms of technology and innovation. They've become more than just tools for pointing and clicking and have evolved into one of the most crucial components in a gamer's arsenal. In 2025, the market is more diverse than ever, featuring a mouse for each individual, ranging from expensive esports-grade mice to mid-range mice with silent clicks and ergonomic design.

Regardless of whether you're a professional esports athlete or a casual gamer, there's a mouse for everyone. In this article, we'll look into the best wireless gaming mice to check out in 2025.

Note: The mice listed below are not ranked in any order.

The best wireless gaming mice to check out in 2025

1) Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is one of the best wireless gaming mice overall (Image via Razer)

Price: $159.99

First on the list is the Razer Viper V3 Pro, which is one of the best in terms of features and value for money. While it lacks flashy RGB aesthetics, it compensates with impressive performance and ergonomics. Its 2nd-gen Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor promises accurate clicks and greater control.

Moreover, the mouse features a max sensitivity of 35,000 DPI and an 8,000 Hz polling rate, making it one of the best wireless gaming mice for fast-paced multiplayer titles and competitive gamers.

Features Razer Viper V3 Pro Connection Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired Sensor Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 Max DPI 35,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB None Battery life Up to 95 hours at 1000 Hz

Up to 62 hours at 2000 Hz

Up to 40 hours at 4000 Hz

Up to 17 hours at 8000 Hz Weight 54 g (excluding cable and dongle)

At 54 g, it is super lightweight, making it easy to use for long durations without straining your wrists. Its ergonomic design is easy on the palm and the fingers, and supports various grip styles. The mouse's battery life is highly variable and depends on the mode you use your device — the lower the polling rate, the longer the battery life.

2) Logitech G502 X Plus

The Logitech G502 X Plus is another great high-end wireless gaming mouse (Image via Logitech)

Price: $159.99

The Logitech G502 X Plus is a great alternative to the Viper V3 Pro. While it features a slightly lower DPI and a less powerful sensor, it comes with more programmable buttons and 8-zone RGB lighting, making it a viable option for those who prefer design over extreme performance.

The G502 X Plus is by no means a low-performance mouse, as it comes with a max sensitivity of 25,600 DPI and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, making it super smooth and responsive for FPS titles. Moreover, the LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches on the mice are quite popular among gamers for their crisp sound and speedy response.

Features Logitech G502 X Plus Connection LIGHTSPEED wireless, wired USB-C Sensor HERO 25K Max DPI 25,600 No. of buttons 13 RGB Yes, 8-zone RGB Battery life 130 hrs

37 hrs (RGB on) Weight 106 g

Weighing 106 g, it is slightly heavier than most mice on this list. Heavier mice usually offer better stability and control and generally feel more planted to the surface than lightweights. The mouse also features a very impressive battery life of up to 130 hours (without the RGB lighting).

3) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best ergonomic wireless gaming mice (Image via Razer)

Price: $129.99

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is right up there with the Viper V3 Pro in terms of functionality and performance. Like the latter, it features a minimalistic design without any fancy RGB lighting but packs a punch with its high-spec build. The DeathAdder V3 Pro has a max sensitivity of 30,000 DPI and a max polling rate of 8,000 Hz with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

Features Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Connection Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired USB-C Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Max DPI 30,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB None Battery life Up to 90 hours at 1000 Hz

Up to 17 hours at 8000 Hz Weight 63 g (excluding cable and dongle)

It weighs 63 g and comes with the first-gen Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, allowing precise and responsive tracking. The mouse is highly customizable and has a ton of add-ons, so we recommend you purchase it from the official website. However, you might find good deals on Amazon or Best Buy as well.

4) Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is one of the best premium-grade wireless gaming mice (Image via Asus)

Price: $249.99

The Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme is a premium gaming mouse that features a Carbon fiber composite body, making it extremely lightweight at just 47 g. There are multiple ways to connect to the mouse as well - a Bluetooth 5.1 connection, a 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, and also a wired USB connection if you run out of battery.

Features Asus ROG Harpe Ace Extreme Connection Bluetooth 5.1, RF 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB 2.0 Wired Sensor ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor Max DPI 42,000 No. of buttons 5 RGB Only on scroll wheel Battery life Bluetooth: 98 hours with lighting off and 67 hours with default lighting on



2.4 GHz RF: 70 hours with lighting off and 53 hours with default lighting on Weight 47 g

It features a maximum sensitivity of a whopping 42,000 DPI and a max polling rate of 8,000 Hz, making it one of the fastest wireless gaming mice on the list. Carbon fiber can withstand quite a bit of force too, thus making the ROG Harpe Extreme a durable option.

5) HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro is among the best wireless gaming mice for FPS and Esports (Image via HyperX)

Price: $119.99

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro is another excellent high-performance gaming mouse for esports and FPS gaming. It features a high sensitivity of 26,000 DPI and a polling rate of up to 4,000 Hz. Its HyperX 26K sensor is super accurate and offers highly responsive tracking. The mouse's sporty build is highly customizable as well and comes with extra side plates, rubber padding, and grips.

Features HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro Connection Wireless USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wired Sensor HyperX 26K Max DPI 26,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB LED RGB lighting Battery life Up to 90 hours (1000 Hz)

Up to 30 hours (4000 Hz) Weight 61 g

The Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro looks quite bulky, but at 61 g, it is just as light as most other mice on the list. It has a superb battery life of up to 90 hours when used at a 1000 Hz polling rate and up to 30 hours of runtime in 4000 Hz mode.

6) Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

The Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is one of the best ergonomic lightweight wireless gaming mice on the market (Image via Logitech)

Price: $159.99

The Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is another great option from Logitech. It comes in multiple colors and features a super ergonomic build. Its ergonomic shape feels comfortable to hold for long durations without having to strain your hand. It features Logitech LIGHTSPEED Wireless, which delivers a super low-latency connection.

The Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex features a high sensitivity of 44,000 DPI and a max polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Its LIGHTFORCE switches offer tactile feedback and high precision.

Features Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Connection Lightspeed Wireless, Wired Sensor HERO 2K Max DPI 44,000 No. of buttons 5 RGB None Battery life 90 hours Weight 60 g

The mouse weighs just 60 g and has a decent battery life of around 90 hours. Its design is its best feature, and it is highly recommended for those who are on their PCs for long durations.

7) Turtle Beach Kone II Air

The Turtle Beach Kone II Air is one of the best mid-range wireless gaming mice (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $119.99

The Turtle Beach Kone II Air is one of the more unique wireless gaming mice on the list. It has an ergonomic shape as well, featuring a comfortable design for different grips. The grooves make it easy for the palm to rest and use for longer periods.

The Kone II Air comes with a high sensitivity of 26,000 DPI and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Its seven programmable buttons can be customized to perform 21 different functions. Thus, when configured right, the mouse can be a great asset for competitive gameplay.

Features Turtle Beach Kone II Air Connection 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Sensor Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor Max DPI 26,000 No. of buttons 7 RGB Yes, Dual-zone programmable RGB Battery life Up to 350 Hours - Bluetooth

Up to 130 Hours - Wireless Weight 110 g

At 110 g, it is not the lightest, but it is still a great option for those who prefer a more stable mouse. Its dual-zone programmable RGB adds a great touch to the design without being too flashy.

8) Razer Orochi V2

The Razer Orochi V2 is one of the best budget-friendly wireless gaming mice (Image via Razer)

Price: $69.99

The Razer Orochi V2 might be one of the best low-cost high-performance wireless gaming mice on the list. For the price, it offers immense value for money with its features. You get a max sensitivity of 18,000 DPI and a polling rate of up to 1.000 Hz, making it quite speedy in responsiveness. The mouse's symmetric design allows for multiple grip styles and its ergonomic design makes it easy to rest your palm on it.

Features Razer Orochi V2 Connection Razer HyperSpeed 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Sensor Optical Max DPI 18,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB None Battery life Up to 425 hours (2.4Ghz)

Up to 950 hours (Bluetooth) Weight 60 g

It is super light at 60 g, and unlike most other mice on the list, the Orochi V2 works on AA and AAA batteries. Thus, you don't even have to worry about the charging cable adding clutter to your workspace.

9) Turtle Beach Burst II Air

The Turtle Beach Burst II Air is one of the best lightweight wireless gaming mice (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $79.99

The Turtle Beach Burst II Air offers a great blend of comfort and performance. Its minimalistic design is perfect for those who are looking for an ergonomic gaming mouse that does not feature flashy RGB lighting. With the Burst II Air, you get a max sensitivity of 26,000 DPI and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. This is a solid combo for fast-paced low-latency gaming.

Features Turtle Beach Burst II Air Connection 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Sensor Owl-Eye 26K optical sensor Max DPI 26,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB None Battery life Up to 120 hours (Bluetooth)

Up to 40 hours (2.4 GHz) Weight 47 g

At 47 g, it is one of the lightest wireless gaming mice on the list alongside the ROG Harpe Ace Extreme. It features a super impressive battery life as well, offering up to 120 hours of runtime when connected with Bluetooth.

10) Logitech G305

The Logitech G305 is one of the best affordable wireless gaming mice (Image via Logitech)

Price: $49.99

The Logitech G305 is one of the best low-cost wireless gaming mice for those on a tighter budget. Understandably, it is not as feature-packed as other options on the list. However, the mouse still features a max sensitivity of 12,000 DPI and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, both commendable. Its HERO sensor is super accurate and offers responsive tracking on multiple surfaces.

Features Logitech G305 Connection LIGHTSPEED Wireless Sensor HERO sensor Max DPI 12,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB None Battery life 250 hours Weight 99 g

Although not the lightest, at 99 g, it isn't very heavy either. The ergonomic design of the mouse is well-regarded among gamers for comfort and ease of use. Furthermore, like the Orochi V2, the G305 also uses an AA battery. With a battery life of up to 250 hours, you wouldn't have to worry about plugging in your mouse every now and then when you run out of charge.

