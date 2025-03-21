5 best laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows was released on March 20, 2025, and has already amassed a 40k+ active player count, and it's not even the weekend yet. This shows its popularity among fans. However, the game comes with demanding system requirements, making it challenging to run on all setups.

This article showcases all the best laptops that can play Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

What are the best laptops to play Assassin's Creed Shadows?

1) ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2024) with RTX 4080 with RTX 4080

ASUS ROG Strix G18 (2024) laptop (Image via ASUS)

Price: $2,799.99

The ASUS ROG Strix G18 is the best laptop on this list for Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is built with top-tier components like 14th Gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia RTX 4080, and a speedy 64GB DDR5 RAM to deliver one of the best gaming experiences. This laptop can play Assassin's Creed Shadows at the native QHD+ resolution with 60 FPS and above for smooth gameplay.

Specifications Details Display 18-inch QHD+ screen with 240Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Memory

64GB DDR5

GPU

Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 90Wh



Speaking of resolution, the display is color-tuned to feature 100% DCI-P3 color space. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring breathtaking visuals for Dolby Vision movies. The speakers are also quite good and loud, unlike many other laptops in the same price range.

2) MSI Raider A18HX Gaming Laptop with RTX 4080

MSI Raider A18HX laptop (Image via MSI)

Price: $2,405.45

The MSI Raider A18HX is even better than the ASUS ROG Strix G18 in terms of pure gaming performance in Assassin's Creed due to the inclusion of AMD Ryzen R9-7945HX3D. The X3D CPUs are the best for gaming and beat every other laptop on this list. However, since this laptop doesn't feature fancy features like Dolby Vision HDR, 64GB RAM, G-Sync, and others, MSI was able to price this much lower.

Specifications Details Display 18-inch QHD+ screen with 240Hz refresh rate CPU

AMD Ryzen 9-7945HX3D

Memory

32GB DDR5

GPU

Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99Wh

Therefore, if you want the best gaming laptop on a budget, the MSI Raider A18HX is the one to get. Despite being affordable, it doesn't compromise on its looks. In fact, it features RGB in the keyboard and also has a light bar. Additionally, the build quality is top-notch, and you will find nothing to complain about.

3) Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 laptop (Image via Acer)

Price: $1,849.99

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy under the $2,000 mark. It's a gaming powerhouse that can run Assassin's Creed at 60 FPS, even with ray tracing, thanks to the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ screen with 165Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X

GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 76Wh

The cooling potential of this laptop is significantly better than other laptops in the same price range, which is needed to keep its powerful components from overheating. The build quality of the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is also solid and features a simplistic design that both gamers and traditional users would love.

4) GIGABYTE AORUS 16X (2024) Gaming Laptop with RTX 4070

GIGABYTE AORUS 16X 2024 laptop (Image via GIGABYTE)

Price: $1,499

The GIGABYTE AORUS 16X 2024 model is packed with high-end components and premium display features at a much cheaper price tag. It has the 14th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 4070, 32GB RAM, and more under $1,499. Therefore, it can easily play Assassin's Creed Shadows with 60 FPS.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ screen with 165Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i7-14650HX

Memory

32GB DDR5

GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99Wh

The keyboard also features RGB lighting with transparent WASD and QER keys, which totally changes the vibe of the keyboard. The display features 100% sRGB color space, which is also Pantone® Validated and TÜV Rheinland-certified. The display also features premium features, such as Dolby Vision, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, G-SYNC, and more, to deliver one of the best viewing experiences.

5) Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060

Acer Nitro V laptop (Image via Acer)

Price: $949.99

The Acer Nitro V is the cheapest gaming laptop on this list and comes under $950. Even at this cheap price tag, Acer managed to cram in a full-fledged Intel Core i9 CPU with Nvidia RTX 4060 to deliver a decent experience in Assassin's Creed Shadows at its FHD+ resolution.

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i9-13900H

Memory

16GB DDR5

GPU

Nvidia RTX 4060 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 57Wh

However, the lower price tag comes with some sacrifices like lower build quality, lower cooling potential, a non-RGB keyboard, a smaller screen size, less storage, low battery life, and more when compared to other laptops on this list. The Acer Nitro V is for only those on a tight budget. However, this keyboard's key travel is quite decent, which improves the typing experience significantly.

This concludes the list of all the best laptops for playing Assassin's Creed Shadows. Some laptops will deliver better image quality with ray tracing but also cost a lot. Cheaper notebooks can run this game decently, but you can't expect higher graphical fidelity. Choose a laptop model based on your needs and budget.

