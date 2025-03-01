5 best gaming laptops to play Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds was released on February 28, 2025, with a lot of fanfare. The game reached a peak player count of over 1.3 million on Steam alone, which shows just how popular it is among gamers. However, some users are unhappy with the gameplay experience since their systems cannot achieve 60 FPS in the title. Due to Monster Hunter Wilds' steep system requirements, you need powerful systems to achieve 60 FPS.

We will showcase some of the best laptops that can deliver 60 FPS with decent visual quality.

Note: The prices mentioned herein are subject to change.

System requirements of Monster Hunter Wilds



Minimum system requirements Recommended system requirements CPU Core i5-10400

Ryzen 5 3600

Ryzen 5 3600

Core i5-10400

Ryzen 5 3600

Memory 16GB 16GB

GPU GeForce GTX 1660

Radeon RX 5500 XT

GeForce RTX 2060

Radeon RX 6600

Operating system Windows 10 64-bit or higher Windows 10 64-bit or higher

DirectX version DirectX 12 DirectX 12

Storage 75GB SSD 75GB SSD



The minimum system requirements will only allow for a 30 FPS 1080p experience at the lowest graphics settings. Laptops with the recommended system specs can provide 30+ FPS with Medium settings at the same resolution.

To get higher visual fidelity and 60+ FPS, you will need a laptop with more powerful GPUs, which you will find below.

Explore these laptops for the best performance in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Alienware M18 R2 with RTX 4080

Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop (Image via Alienware)

Price: $2,799.99 on Amazon

The Alienware M18 R2 with Nvidia RTX 4080 is the ultimate laptop you can buy for under $2,800. Almost every aspect of this laptop is built to deliver a premium experience. Let's start with the display.

It has a large 18-inch QHD+ display with accurate colors to deliver an excellent viewing experience. The screen is also outfitted with Nvidia's G-Sync technology to provide smooth and tear-free gameplay.

Specifications Details Display 18-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Memory

32GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery 97Wh

This laptop is also equipped with a 14th Gen Core i9 processor, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 4080, so it can play Monster Hunter Wilds at its native QHD+ resolution with High graphics settings. The laptop features RGB accent colors in many areas of the chassis, which gamers will love.

2) MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio with RTX 4080

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

Price: $2,299.99 on Amazon

The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio is just as powerful as the Alienware laptop but without the bells and whistles, allowing MSI to price it much cheaper. In fact, it is one of the best RTX 4080 gaming laptops under $2,300.

However, don't let its lower price tag fool you. It is equipped with a 4K+ mini-LED display, which can deliver an OLED-like black level and almost infinite contrast ratio for a fantastic viewing experience. The games look excellent on this screen.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch 4K+ Mini-LED display with 120Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core Ultra 9-185H

Memory

64GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery 99.9Wh

This laptop has the newer Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with 64GB DDR5 memory and RTX 4080 for top-notch gaming performance. You can play Monster Hunter Wilds at its native 4K resolution with DLSS and High graphical settings. The battery is also quite good when not gaming and can last 5 - 6 hours on a full charge.

3) ASUS ROG Strix G16 2024 with RTX 4070

ASUS ROG Strix G16 2024 (Image via ASUS)

Price: $1,699.99 on Amazon

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 2024 model is for gamers who love RGB. This laptop has RGB lighting all over the body, and you can customize almost everything. It is equipped with a high-performance Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU with Nvidia RTX 4070, which can deliver 60 FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery 90Wh

The display features a 16-inch QHD+ panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, which can be perfect for e-sports players. The screen also features Dolby Vision HDR, which can get significantly brighter and deliver a proper HDR gaming experience. Watching movies and TV series will also be a pleasure on this display.

4) ASUS TUF Gaming A16 2024 with RTX 4070

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 2024 (Image via ASUS)

Price: $1,299.99 on Amazon

The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 features a similar gaming performance as the ASUS ROG Strix G16 above but at a much lower price tag. It has a similar 16-inch QHD+ display, so Monster Hunter Wilds will look amazing. The game will also run at 60+ FPS with the right settings, thanks to the performance of the Ryzen 9 processor and an RTX 4070.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery 90Wh

The thermal cooling performance of the laptop is also quite decent and can keep the CPU and GPU from reaching throttling levels. The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 also has Dolby Atmos for the speakers, but the volume levels are not loud enough, and you will need dedicated speakers for most things. This is acceptable considering the price of the laptop.

5) Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (Image via Acer)

Price: $999.99 on Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is the cheapest laptop on this list, at under $1000. Even at this lower price tag, Acer managed to cram in a powerful 14-core Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, which can boost to 4.9 GHz.

This CPU is paired with 16GB of fast DDR5 memory and an Nvidia RTX 4060 to deliver a solid performance in Monster Hunter Wilds at its native FHD+ resolution. Due to the inclusion of a powerful CPU, you can also use this laptop for streaming.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD+ G-Sync display with 165Hz refresh rate

CPU

Intel Core i7-13650HX

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4060 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

Battery 90Wh

It has a large 16-inch screen, which features G-Sync technology to deliver a tear-free gaming experience. The laptop also features an RGB keyboard, so the design is not boring at all. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is equipped with a large 90Wh battery, so the battery life is quite decent when not gaming.

This concludes the list of all the best laptops for Monster Hunter Wilds. The laptops with RTX 4080 and Core i9 processors will deliver the best results but are also quite costly. On the other hand, the ASUS and Acer laptops with RTX 4070 and 4060 may not provide the best visual experience, but they will get you 60+ FPS at the right settings.

