Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28, 2025, on all major platforms, including PC. The game's system requirements are relatively high, so systems with premium GPUs like Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti would fare better. However, if you plan to achieve a stable 60 FPS gameplay experience at QHD in Monster Hunter Wilds, you must change the default graphics settings.

In this article, you will find all the best settings needed to achieve 60 FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds on PCs with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 4070?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a premium GPU designed to play AAA games at QHD resolution. However, Monster Hunter Wilds is quite resource-intensive, and without the correct settings, even the mighty RTX 4070 may struggle to deliver 60 FPS.

Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for Nvidia RTX 4070:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Disabled

: Disabled Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : Medium

: Medium Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 4070 Ti?

Monster Hunter Wilds graphics settings page (Image via Capcom)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the RTX 4070 non-Ti model, so it can deliver even higher graphical fidelity while keeping the same 60 FPS at QHD resolution.

Apply the following settings to achieve the best result on RTX 4070 Ti:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic Ultra-wide UI Position Correction : Default (Grayed out)

: Default (Grayed out) Frame Rate : 60 (Grayed out)

: 60 (Grayed out) Cutscene Frame Rate : 60

: 60 Background Frame Rate : 60

: 60 HDR Output : Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Highest

: Highest Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50 (Grayed out)

: 0.50 (Grayed out) Anti-Aliasing : TAA (Grayed out)

: TAA (Grayed out) Render Scaling : 100 (Grayed out)

: 100 (Grayed out) Ray Tracing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Texture)

: Highest (High Res Texture) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Distant Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

The above settings are optimized to deliver a good balance between graphical fidelity and performance. If you apply the settings correctly, both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti will achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game. Capcom also offered Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool, where you can test the above settings for free and see how well it performs on your PC before you purchase the game.

