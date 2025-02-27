Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28, 2025, on all major platforms, including PC. The game's system requirements are relatively high, so systems with premium GPUs like Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti would fare better. However, if you plan to achieve a stable 60 FPS gameplay experience at QHD in Monster Hunter Wilds, you must change the default graphics settings.
In this article, you will find all the best settings needed to achieve 60 FPS in Monster Hunter Wilds on PCs with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Monster Hunter Wilds' High and Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 4070?
The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a premium GPU designed to play AAA games at QHD resolution. However, Monster Hunter Wilds is quite resource-intensive, and without the correct settings, even the mighty RTX 4070 may struggle to deliver 60 FPS.
Here are all the best Monster Hunter Wilds settings for Nvidia RTX 4070:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Disabled
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
What are the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on an RTX 4070 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is significantly more powerful than the RTX 4070 non-Ti model, so it can deliver even higher graphical fidelity while keeping the same 60 FPS at QHD resolution.
Apply the following settings to achieve the best result on RTX 4070 Ti:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Ultra-wide UI Position Correction: Default (Grayed out)
- Frame Rate: 60 (Grayed out)
- Cutscene Frame Rate: 60
- Background Frame Rate: 60
- HDR Output: Disable (Enable only if you have a proper HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable (Enable if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable + Boost
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Highest
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50 (Grayed out)
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA (Grayed out)
- Render Scaling: 100 (Grayed out)
- Ray Tracing: Medium
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Texture)
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Medium
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Medium
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Distant Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: Medium
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
The above settings are optimized to deliver a good balance between graphical fidelity and performance. If you apply the settings correctly, both the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti will achieve a stable 60 FPS in the game. Capcom also offered Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool, where you can test the above settings for free and see how well it performs on your PC before you purchase the game.
