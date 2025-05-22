5 best gaming headsets in 2025

Owning a good pair of gaming headsets is crucial for almost all gaming setups. Apart from being an important asset in just hearing game sounds and immersing yourself in the environment, a good pair of headset comes in handy, particularly during online gaming sessions. Hearing your enemy or your character clearly in online matches is crucial and goes a long way in claiming victory.

Modern gaming headsets or headphones have come quite a long way. Features like Noise Cancellation, comfort, and long battery lives are no longer exclusive to expensive equipment. You can get a great set of headphones for a relatively affordable price. However, there are a huge number of options online, which can make it confusing to choose from.

In this guide, we'll help you decide by providing the best gaming headsets on the market today.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best gaming headsets of 2025

1) Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5)

The Gen 5 Logitech ASTRO A50 is one of the best gaming headsets overall (Image via Logitech)

Price: $299.99

The Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) is among the best gaming headphones for professionals. It's attained critical acclaim and is favored by many for its rich sound profile and clear audio. It features a 48 kHz microphone that produces crisp audio for online play.

Features Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) Connection LIGHTSPEED Wireless, Bluetooth Driver 40 mm PRO-G GRAPHENE Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Compatibility PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Mobile, Nintendo Switch Microphone Omnidirectional Battery life 24 hours

It comes with a charging station, which uses a magnetic click-in charging system. It features media control on the headset, allowing you to effortlessly switch between game and chat. It has a great battery life, lasting up to 24 hours of use.

2) Razer Barracuda

The Razer Barracuda is a premium-looking gaming headset (Image via Razer)

Price: $159.99

The Razer Barracuda is a premium gaming headphone that is impressively priced. It offers incredible comfort with its Oval Ear cushions with memory foam and a Leatherette headband. Its 50mm Triforce Titanium drivers produce rich audio with great depth and immersion, making it perfect for games, movies, and more.

Features Razer Barracuda Connection 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 Driver 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Mobile Microphone Dual Integrated ECM Beamforming Noise-Cancelling Omnidirectional Battery life Up to 40 hours

It comes with Passive Noise Isolation, which blocks ambient noise through the physical design of the headphones. It doesn't rely on electronics to cancel noise, so it's not as efficient as ANC headsets. However, if you want Active Noise Cancellation, go for the Barracuda Pro, which is slightly more expensive at $249.

3) HyperX Cloud III S

The HyperX Cloud III S is a solid gaming headset for long gaming sessions (Image via HyperX)

Price: $179.99

The HyperX Cloud III S is the perfect headset for those looking for mid-range options that offer good sound quality and aren't too expensive. Its 53 mm drivers produce crystal clear sound, especially proving to be useful during online games to hear footsteps. Being a Dell product, it instantly pairs with select OMEN gaming laptops.

Features HyperX Cloud III S Connection 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth 5.3 Driver Angled 53 mm Drivers Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Compatibility PC, Mac, PS5, Mobile, Nintendo Switch Microphone Electret condenser microphone, Omni-directional Battery life Up to 120 hours

The huge earpads and headband feature HyperX Signature Comfort memory foam, offering a comfortable fit for those long game sessions. Its microphone is also detachable, avoiding clutter. It features an amazing battery life, lasting upwards of a whopping 120 hours on a wireless 2.4 GHz.

4) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Headset (Gen 3)

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is a feature-packed gaming headset (Image via Turtle Beach)

Price: $199.99

Like all Turtle Beach products, the Stealth 700 (Gen 3) too, is very unique-looking, featuring several extra features to improve usability. The 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers on the headset offer immersive spatial audio and also feature AI-based noise reduction. The headset also comes with several media control buttons, some of which are customizable to your liking.

Features Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Headset (Gen 3) Connection 2.4 GHz Wireless, Bluetooth Driver 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Compatibility PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Mobile, Steam Deck Microphone Uni-Directional Battery life Up to 80 hours

The huge memory foam cushions are perfect for long hours of gaming, and the sturdy build and design make it light enough to wear. The headset also features an impressive 80-hour battery life and supports quick charging. It also has a companion app, where you can use the equalizer, adjust sensitivity, and noise cancellation.

5) Logitech Astro A10

The Logitech Astro A10 is one of the best budget gaming headsets (Image via Logitech)

Price: $48.89

Last on the list is the Logitech Astro A10, which is an affordable high performance option. It features a long audio frequency and a decent 32mm driver, which produces good audio quality for the price. It's highly compatible with multiple devices and features a great microphone for online play.

Features Logitech Astro A10 Connection Wired Driver 32 mm Neodynamic Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Compatibility PC, Mac, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Mobile Microphone Uni-Directional Battery life Does not use battery

The sturdy build features large cushions, making it comfortable for long gameplay sessions. It also comes in several color schemes, allowing you to personalize it to your style. Unlike other options on the list, the Astro A10 is a wired gaming headset. Thus, you don't have to worry about its battery life either.

Also read: Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Which is the better buy?

This concludes the article on the best gaming headphones to check out in 2025. All headsets mentioned can be found on their official websites and also on e-commerce websites like Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, and more, with discounts.

