Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can play Ghost of Tsushima pretty well despite being a generation old at this point. They were initially introduced as 1440p gaming graphics cards, and they continue to deliver playable framerates in the latest video games at this resolution. You need to crank down some settings to maintain high FPS, however.

The latest action-adventure game, for instance, can be quite demanding in the highest settings. You'll have to spend some time in the graphics settings options, which can be a bit annoying if you're looking to get into the game quickly.

To help you with the game, we will list the ideal graphics options in this video game.

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

Ghost of Tsushima looks fantastic on PC (Image via Steam)

The RTX 3070 can play Ghost of Tsushima at 1440p. The game is technically a couple of years old, and the graphics card has no issues maintaining a playable framerate without any form of upscaling. However, the 3070 does support FSR with frame generation, which catapults the game to over 60 FPS. For a much smoother experience, sacrificing a bit on the visual quality is worth it.

Here's our detailed settings recommendation for the 3070:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Level of detail: High

High Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: High

High Depth of field: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti can handle Ghost of Tsushima at 1440p (Image via PlayStation)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is a bit faster than its non-Ti sibling. You can expect a similar experience across both of these graphics cards. We recommend a mix of cranking up the settings slightly on this GPU given its higher rendering prowess.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Level of detail: High

High Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: Very high

Very high Depth of field: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be some of the best graphics cards for AAA gaming at 1440p. While you have to crank down the settings slightly in titles like Ghost of Tsushima, the GPUs can pump out over 60 FPS without major compromises.