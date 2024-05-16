Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can play Ghost of Tsushima pretty well despite being a generation old at this point. They were initially introduced as 1440p gaming graphics cards, and they continue to deliver playable framerates in the latest video games at this resolution. You need to crank down some settings to maintain high FPS, however.
The latest action-adventure game, for instance, can be quite demanding in the highest settings. You'll have to spend some time in the graphics settings options, which can be a bit annoying if you're looking to get into the game quickly.
To help you with the game, we will list the ideal graphics options in this video game.
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 can play Ghost of Tsushima at 1440p. The game is technically a couple of years old, and the graphics card has no issues maintaining a playable framerate without any form of upscaling. However, the 3070 does support FSR with frame generation, which catapults the game to over 60 FPS. For a much smoother experience, sacrificing a bit on the visual quality is worth it.
Here's our detailed settings recommendation for the 3070:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Level of detail: High
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: High
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Read more: Should you buy an Nvidia RTX 3070 or RTX 4060 Ti for gaming?
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is a bit faster than its non-Ti sibling. You can expect a similar experience across both of these graphics cards. We recommend a mix of cranking up the settings slightly on this GPU given its higher rendering prowess.
The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Level of detail: High
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Very high
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be some of the best graphics cards for AAA gaming at 1440p. While you have to crank down the settings slightly in titles like Ghost of Tsushima, the GPUs can pump out over 60 FPS without major compromises.