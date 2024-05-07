Best Hades 2 settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti (Early Access)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched as 1440p gaming graphics cards in the last generation. They continue to deliver superb performance in the latest AAA titles with some tweaks to the settings. The GPUs can play less demanding titles like Hades 2 without major issues, given their rendering capabilities.

The new rogue-like dungeon crawler has already left the technical test stage and is currently in Early Access. Performance issues have been polished, making it a great play on gaming PCs. It doesn't feature realistic 3D graphics, which makes it easy to play on even some entry-level hardware.

In this article, we list the ideal resolutions and settings combinations to enjoy Hades 2 with the 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Hades 2 settings for RTX 3070

Hades 2 is a massive update over the original version (Image via Steam)

The RTX 3070 was originally launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card from Team Green. It continues to deliver superb performance at this resolution in most modern AAA titles. Hades 2 is quite forgiving on graphics hardware, making the game run well at the resolution on this last-generation 70-class graphics card.

The game doesn't have a ton of graphics options for you to customize. It only comes with one master setting to tweak the quality. We recommend setting it to High for the best experience on the 3070. This is the highest preset, and the game looks the best with the option turned on.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 3070 is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Hades 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is a powerful graphics card for playing the new Hades game (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. The GPU is also built for 1440p gaming, but its capable at 4K resolutions as well.

We recommend the High preset in Hades 2 for this GPU. However, if you have an UHD monitor, you can crank the resolution without sacrificing the visual quality. The GPU easily delivers a playable framerate without breaking a sweat.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

Display

Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Borderless: No

No VSync: Yes

Yes Graphics quality: High

High Brightness: 50%

50% Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Default display: Generic PnP monitor

Both the 3070 and the 3070 Ti are among the most capable GPUs ever launched. Although they have been replaced by newer and more powerful options, you can expect superb performance from these cards without major issues. In not-so-demanding titles like Hades 2, particularly, the graphics cards can easily pump out playable experiences without major issues.