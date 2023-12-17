Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched a couple of years ago to target 1440p gaming without compromise. These GPUs have already been replaced by more capable options and are starting to fall out of fashion owing to some key weaknesses. However, some of the latest titles like Warzone 3 continue to be playable on these cards, thanks to good optimization and a couple of nifty graphics settings tweaks.
Like any Call of Duty game released in the past few years, Warzone 3 packs a truckload of settings that can make fine-tuning every graphics option a bit of a chore. To help you with the task, we will list the best combination for playing the title on the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The Nvidia RTX 3070 continues to be relevant in the latest video games thanks to the improved Ampere architecture powering the GPU. With some compromises, the card can handle Warzone 3 pretty well at its target resolution, 1440p.
The game is optimized well on PC as well. This means that you can maintain a decent visual quality while still managing over 60 FPS. The following settings combination helps you achieve just that:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3070
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is a fantastic video card for playing Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The GPU is slightly faster than its non-Ti sibling, giving it a slight edge while playing the titles at QHD resolutions without major hiccups.
We still believe that a mix of medium, normal, and high settings works best at 1440p resolutions. The detailed recommendation is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti have their cons. But, with some fine-tuning, the GPUs continue to deliver in the most demanding games. For instance, with the above settings applied, gamers can expect superb performance well above 60 FPS in Warzone 3 using these GPUs.