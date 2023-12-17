Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched a couple of years ago to target 1440p gaming without compromise. These GPUs have already been replaced by more capable options and are starting to fall out of fashion owing to some key weaknesses. However, some of the latest titles like Warzone 3 continue to be playable on these cards, thanks to good optimization and a couple of nifty graphics settings tweaks.

Like any Call of Duty game released in the past few years, Warzone 3 packs a truckload of settings that can make fine-tuning every graphics option a bit of a chore. To help you with the task, we will list the best combination for playing the title on the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 continues to be relevant in the latest video games thanks to the improved Ampere architecture powering the GPU. With some compromises, the card can handle Warzone 3 pretty well at its target resolution, 1440p.

The game is optimized well on PC as well. This means that you can maintain a decent visual quality while still managing over 60 FPS. The following settings combination helps you achieve just that:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Display monitor: Primary monitor

Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3070

Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

Aspect ratio: Automatic

V-sync: Off

Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: As per your preference

Focused mode: Off

Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Render resolution: 100

Dynamic resolution: Off

Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

VRAM scale target: 90

Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Depth of field: Off

Detail quality level: High

Particle resolution: Medium

Bullet impacts: On

Persistent effects: Off

Shader quality: High

On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Screen space shadows: Medium

Ambient occlusion: On

Screen space reflections: On

Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Terrain memory: Max

Volumetric quality: High

Deferred physics quality: High

Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

ADS field of view: Affected

Weapon field of view: Default

Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is a fantastic video card for playing Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The GPU is slightly faster than its non-Ti sibling, giving it a slight edge while playing the titles at QHD resolutions without major hiccups.

We still believe that a mix of medium, normal, and high settings works best at 1440p resolutions. The detailed recommendation is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Display monitor: Primary monitor

Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

Aspect ratio: Automatic

V-sync: Off

Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Brightness: As per your preference

Focused mode: Off

Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Render resolution: 100

Dynamic resolution: Off

Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

VRAM scale target: 90

Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Depth of field: Off

Detail quality level: High

Particle resolution: Medium

Bullet impacts: On

Persistent effects: Off

Shader quality: High

On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

Screen space shadows: High

Ambient occlusion: On

Screen space reflections: On

Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Terrain memory: Max

Volumetric quality: High

Deferred physics quality: High

Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

ADS field of view: Affected

Weapon field of view: Default

Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti have their cons. But, with some fine-tuning, the GPUs continue to deliver in the most demanding games. For instance, with the above settings applied, gamers can expect superb performance well above 60 FPS in Warzone 3 using these GPUs.