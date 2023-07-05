Should you buy an Nvidia RTX 3070 or RTX 4060 Ti for gaming?

The RTX 3070 is considered the most value-for-money Nvidia GPU that gamers can buy now that it has been discounted to around $400. However, the newer Ada Lovelace isn't making things easier for the older 30-series video cards. With better power efficiency, support for DLSS 3, and availability at MSRP, these new GPUs have a ton of positives.

Gen-on-gen performance improvements have left many gravitating towards the newer cards. On the other hand, Ampere-based GPUs are still being stocked, which makes choosing between last-gen and newer cards very difficult.

The RTX 4060 Ti will also get a 16 GB variant later this month, which will cost the same as the RTX 3070's MSRP. All of this makes the last-gen 70-class card an option worth considering.

In this article, we will go over the differences between these graphics cards and figure out which one is worth the cash.

The RTX 3070 has a ton of positives over the 4060 Ti

The RTX 3070 was initially launched as a 2080 Ti killer. Thus, it is expected that the card will be powerful in video games for years to come. However, the new 4060 Ti targets the 3070 in terms of computing power, which means gamers with the latest 60-class card shouldn't be far off either.

Here's where the 4060 Ti and the 3070 stand with respect to other video cards in the market:

The RTX 4060 Ti and the 3070 are very close to each other in 3DMark Time Spy. The 3070 still manages to score slightly higher, thanks to the horsepower of its underlying hardware.

A similar trend continues in video games where the RTX 4060 Ti comes off as a slightly slower card than the 3070. The performance difference is not much. However, it can make a difference between a playable and an unplayable game within the next couple of years.

RTX 4060 Ti RTX 3070 Cyberpunk 2077 46 50 Returnal 74 74 A Plague Tale: Requiem 49 54 Red Dead Redemption 2 81 76 Hogwarts Legacy 60 68

In addition, the 3070 currently starts from $409, which makes it slightly costlier than the 4060 Ti (which has an MSRP of $399). Gamers also lose out on frame generation with the last-gen card.

DLSS 3 can multiply framerates by a factor of two to five with very minor losses in visual quality, making it a great technology for those who don't want to upgrade every couple of years. However, not many games support it.

Should you buy the RTX 3070 or RTX 4060 Ti?

Before choosing between the two cards, answer this question: what type of games do you play? If it is mainly older DX9-based games or competitive titles, choose the RTX 3070. The extra rendering horsepower will come in handy.

However, if you mostly play the latest AAA titles in the market, opt for the new RTX 4060 Ti. The 8 GB version is powerful at 1080p, but you can get the 16 GB version (once it launches) to future-proof the system.

Poll : 0 votes