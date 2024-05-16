Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on the latest graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. These 40-series cards support DLSS 3 with frame generation, which helps with performance and allows the title to run comfortably at high framerates without presenting major hiccups.
The game can be quite demanding at the highest graphics settings, even with upscaling turned on. As such, you need to spend some time customizing its options to get a balanced experience. Doing this can be a bit of a chore. As such, this article will offer ideal settings for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti to use in Ghost of Tsushima.
Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 was launched as a 1080p gaming graphics card, and we recommend sticking to this resolution in Ghost of Tsushima. The GPU is capable of running the title at the Very High and Ultra settings.
The graphics options recommendations for the GPU are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Level of detail: Very high
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Depth of field: Very high
- Screen space reflections: Very high
- Screen space shadows: Very high
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. You can crank up the resolution to 1440p in the game when using this card without losing a lot of FPS. We recommend a similar set of settings with a mix of Very High and Ultra settings with DLSS frame generation turned on for the 4060 Ti.
The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the GPU are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Ultra
- Level of detail: Very high
- Terrain detail: High
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Depth of field: Very high
- Screen space reflections: Very high
- Screen space shadows: Very high
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
The 4060 and 4060 Ti are video cards capable of running demanding video games like Ghost of Tsushima. DLSS 3 with frame generation helps them deliver sky-high framerates in such titles without packing the actual hardware prowess needed to do so.