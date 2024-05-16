Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on the latest graphics cards like Nvidia's RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. These 40-series cards support DLSS 3 with frame generation, which helps with performance and allows the title to run comfortably at high framerates without presenting major hiccups.

The game can be quite demanding at the highest graphics settings, even with upscaling turned on. As such, you need to spend some time customizing its options to get a balanced experience. Doing this can be a bit of a chore. As such, this article will offer ideal settings for the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti to use in Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

RTX 40 series GPUs support DLSS 3 with frame generation (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4060 was launched as a 1080p gaming graphics card, and we recommend sticking to this resolution in Ghost of Tsushima. The GPU is capable of running the title at the Very High and Ultra settings.

The graphics options recommendations for the GPU are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Very high

Very high Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic

16x anisotropic Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Level of detail: Very high

Very high Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Depth of field: Very high

Very high Screen space reflections: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: Very high

Very high Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Ghost of Tsushima plays at high framerates on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via PlayStation)

Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. You can crank up the resolution to 1440p in the game when using this card without losing a lot of FPS. We recommend a similar set of settings with a mix of Very High and Ultra settings with DLSS frame generation turned on for the 4060 Ti.

The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the GPU are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Very high

Very high Texture filtering: 16x anisotropic

16x anisotropic Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Level of detail: Very high

Very high Terrain detail: High

High Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Depth of field: Very high

Very high Screen space reflections: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: Very high

Very high Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

The 4060 and 4060 Ti are video cards capable of running demanding video games like Ghost of Tsushima. DLSS 3 with frame generation helps them deliver sky-high framerates in such titles without packing the actual hardware prowess needed to do so.

