Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti pack enough rendering prowess to run titles like Palworld. Being the latest in the lineup of affordable 1080p gaming graphics cards from Nvidia, they boast the latest hardware and technologies, like DLSS 3 with frame generation that helps deliver decent experiences on a budget. However, some settings tweaks are necessary to play the latest survival action-adventure without major issues.

This article lists the best combinations for the graphics cards.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The MSI Ventus 3x version of the RTX 4060 (Image via B&H)

Gamers on the RTX 4060 8 GB should stick to 1080p resolutions in Palworld. We recommend a mix of High and Epic settings for the graphics card, which ensures it looks visually appealing without being extra demanding on hardware.

DLSS 2 isn't necessary for the 4060. However, setting it to the Quality preset will help eliminate any frame drops. The detailed settings list for the 60-class graphics card is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The 4060 Ti is a capable video card for playing Palworld (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the cheaper non-Ti sibling. Those with the 16 GB variant have some positives over players with the 8 GB 4060. The graphics card is capable of playing multiple games at 1440p and 4K resolutions without hiccups.

We recommend a similar mix of High and Epic settings in Palworld for the graphics card. However, you can crank up the resolution to 1440p in both the 8 GB and 16 GB variants of the card without losing a ton of performance. Setting DLSS to Quality will help with any frame drops that could destroy the immersion.

The detailed settings recommendation for the 4060 Ti is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest video cards in the market. They are designed to play modern video games with little to no compromises.

Both GPUs live up to this promise in Palworld. With the above settings list applied, you can expect a superb experience in the survival action-adventure title.