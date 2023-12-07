Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the best mid-range graphics cards for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, given they support DLSS 3 and the latest improvements of the Ada Lovelace architecture. They aren't vastly powerful from the last generation counterparts, namely the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, but frame generation makes all the difference.
Owing to the limited rendering prowess of the 60-class GPUs, gamers need to crank down the settings in the new Avatar game. However, high framerates won't be an issue because of frame gen.
This article will list the best graphics settings combination for the Ada Lovelace-based GPUs. We are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions.
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 is only good for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at FHD. We recommend sticking to a mix of medium and high settings in the game with DLSS 3 turned on with frame generation. The Quality preset is enough for a decent mix of performance and visuals.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 4060 is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the base model, especially the 16 GB variant. This allows players to crank up the visual quality even further in the game without tanking performance. Frame generation tech will help with the framerates, thereby allowing for a smooth experience at 1080p. If you are willing to drop the visuals slightly, 1440p is a viable option.
The detailed settings list for playing Avatar at 1080p on the card is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: High
- Diffuse reflections: High
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti continue to impress when playing the latest games, thanks to their frame generation capabilities coupled with DLSS's superior upscaling formula. This comes in handy in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, a game that relies heavily on the latest upscaling technologies to promise smooth performance.