Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the best mid-range graphics cards for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, given they support DLSS 3 and the latest improvements of the Ada Lovelace architecture. They aren't vastly powerful from the last generation counterparts, namely the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, but frame generation makes all the difference.

Owing to the limited rendering prowess of the 60-class GPUs, gamers need to crank down the settings in the new Avatar game. However, high framerates won't be an issue because of frame gen.

This article will list the best graphics settings combination for the Ada Lovelace-based GPUs. We are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 is only good for playing Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at FHD. We recommend sticking to a mix of medium and high settings in the game with DLSS 3 turned on with frame generation. The Quality preset is enough for a decent mix of performance and visuals.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 4060 is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling

Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than the base model, especially the 16 GB variant. This allows players to crank up the visual quality even further in the game without tanking performance. Frame generation tech will help with the framerates, thereby allowing for a smooth experience at 1080p. If you are willing to drop the visuals slightly, 1440p is a viable option.

The detailed settings list for playing Avatar at 1080p on the card is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling

Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: High

High Diffuse reflections: High

High Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti continue to impress when playing the latest games, thanks to their frame generation capabilities coupled with DLSS's superior upscaling formula. This comes in handy in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, a game that relies heavily on the latest upscaling technologies to promise smooth performance.