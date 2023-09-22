If you've been closely following the updates on Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be thrilled to know that Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 technology is the star of the latest patch. This isn't just a routine update; it's a significant leap forward. DLSS 3.5 elevates both frame generation and super-resolution, transforming the gaming experience across various hardware configurations.

The DLSS 3.5 update showcases the synergy between game development and hardware innovation. It's not just about keeping up; it's about advancing in tandem. This technology leverages AI to optimize frame generation and super-resolution, offering high performance without sacrificing visual quality.

What is DLSS 3.5?

Difference in lighting using Raytracing and without Raytracing (Image via Sportskeeda)

DLSS 3.5 represents a significant advancement, setting it apart from its predecessor. It employs Ray Reconstruction, an AI-driven technology that enhances the quality of ray tracing, making it more realistic. This new feature replaces the "manually-tuned denoisers" with an AI network trained by a supercomputer, resulting in higher-quality pixels between sampled rays.

The technology is trained using five times more data than DLSS 3, allowing it to make smarter decisions about using temporal and spatial data for higher-quality upscaling.

But DLSS 3.5 isn't just about better performance; it's also about better visuals. The technology enhances the game's super-resolution, making for crisper, more detailed images. This is particularly noticeable in scenes with high levels of detail, such as crowded cityscapes or intricate interiors.

The bottom line? DLSS 3.5 offers a more immersive gaming experience, making it easier for players to immerse themselves in the night city.

Time to dig into the numbers. We put the RTX 4060 Ti through its paces in Cyberpunk 2077, and here's what we found. At 1080p with ultra settings, the native FPS averaged 92. Not bad, right? But hold on, enabling DLSS Quality mode pushed that average to 109 FPS. Switch to DLSS Performance mode, and you're looking at a whopping 147 FPS average.

But what about ray tracing, the graphical holy grail? With ultra ray tracing at 1080p, the native FPS was a less impressive 41. DLSS Quality mode bumped it to 64 FPS, and DLSS Performance mode took it up to 91 FPS. If you're into frame generation, that number climbs to 106 FPS.

And let's not forget the Ray Tracing Overdrive mode. Here, the native FPS was a mere 23. But with DLSS Quality and Frame Generation modes, those numbers jumped to 45 and 76 FPS, respectively. The new DLSS Ray Reconstruction mode? A solid 94.2 FPS.

These aren't just incremental gains; they're transformative leaps that redefine what the RTX 4060 Ti can do, especially in a title as demanding as Cyberpunk 2077.

My hands-on testing with the RTX 4060 Ti revealed something you'd want to know: flipping on DLSS 3.5 cut the card's power consumption by a solid 28%, dropping from 150W to about 120W.

But here's where it gets even more interesting. If DLSS 3.5 can make a mid-range card like the 4060 Ti this efficient, imagine the performance leeway it could offer on more powerful cards. We're talking wider margins to really push your gaming rig to its full potential while being more efficient.

The integration of Nvidia's DLSS into Cyberpunk 2077 is more than just a patch; it's a paradigm shift for the gaming industry. The technology not only enhances the visual fidelity of one of the most graphically demanding games on the market but also improves performance and reduces power consumption. This significant milestone sets a new standard for what gamers can expect from real-time graphics.

But beyond the technical achievements, the update also has broader implications. It demonstrates how AI and machine learning can be leveraged to improve user experience in real-time applications. As DLSS technology continues to evolve, it's likely to become a staple in future games, making high-quality gaming more accessible to a wider audience. This update is not just a win for Cyberpunk 2077 players; it's a win for the gaming community at large.