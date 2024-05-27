5 best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended

You need to invest in the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended to fully enjoy the game. It's an exciting remake of the cherished 2015 title, Ark: Survival Evolved, and features a stunning graphical overhaul. Enhanced visuals, lifelike character models, and beautifully detailed environments powered by Unreal Engine 5 make this game quite demanding.

While the graphics are amazing, some players have experienced crashes, lag, and bugs (initially), especially on PC. However, the developers have released several patches to address these issues and continue to optimize the game. So, if you have been waiting to play the title, now is the perfect time to join the fun.

This article lists the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended, which you can consider buying to run this action-adventure title at its best potential.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended?

1) Nvidia RTX 4080

A highly powerful graphics card from Nvidia (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4080 is one of the high-end GPUs from Team Green. It offers some fabulous gaming performance, especially if you utilize the advantages of the DLSS 3 Frame Generation technology.

It comes with many advanced features that are similar to its big brother (RTX 4090). This includes a 5nm process node, the same ray tracing and Tensor cores, and more. All these make it the strongest contender among the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4080 Graphic processor AD103 Process size 5nm Base clock 2205MHz Boost clock 2505MHz TDP 320W Memory 16GB Shading units 9728 RT cores 76 Price $1,099

With 9728 CUDA cores, 2205MHZ of base clock speed, and 304 Tensor cores, the RTX 4080 is a beast. The only thing that makes it tough to buy is its price. It is an expensive card, but its performance justifies it. So, if you need top-of-the-class performance and future-proofing, this GPU is for you.

Pros:

Incredible gaming performance, even at 4K.

The cooling system is highly efficient.

Cons:

It comes with a hefty price tag.

2) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

A decent card to play resource-intensive titles (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4070 Super is a very capable card with some impressive rendering capabilities at 1440p. It can also deliver a fluid performance at 4K. The design is sleek and compact with an all-black shroud, trims, and fan.

It is a mid-cycle update to the RTX 4070, with around 10% improvements in terms of gaming performance. Interestingly, it was launched at the same pricing as its little brother, which makes it more worthy.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphic processor AD104 Process size 5nm Base clock 1980MHz Boost clock 2475MHz TDP 220W Memory 12GB Shading units 7168 RT cores 56 Price $599

There is nothing much to point out as drawbacks. Everything looks very balanced. However, if ray tracing and machine learning tasks are not appealing to you, other alternatives in our list of best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended might be more suitable for you.

Pros:

It got some major improvements from its predecessor.

It can handle games at 1440p without any throttling issues.

Cons:

The TDP is high.

It is a bit overpriced.

3) AMD RX 7800 XT

A value-for-money offering from Team Red (Image via Amazon/Sapphire)

The RX 7800 XT is an exceptionally good card from AMD. It can handle modern titles at higher resolutions without any hiccups. It is built on RDNA 3 architecture and completely focused on raw performance. The FSR compatibility and driver support are impressive. It also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate. This means you can expect a smooth visual experience in games like Ark: Survival Ascended.

Specifications AMD RX 7800 XT Graphic processor Navi 32 Process size 5nm Base clock 1295MHz Boost clock 2430MHz TDP 263W Memory 16GB Shading units 3840 RT cores 60 Price $499

Though the RX 7800 XT is a fantastic option, it has its own tradeoff. First of all, it is a power-hungry GPU. The base clock speed is fairly low. Furthermore, it falls short of fancy features like ray tracing and DLSS compared to its other counterparts from Nvidia. If you prioritize those features, you can check other best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended mentioned in the list.

Pros:

It delivers optimal gaming performance.

It has improved rasterization performance.

Cons:

Ray tracing and DLSS are not impressive.

4) Nvidia RTX 4060

A pocket-friendly option to enjoy modern titles (Image via Amazon/MSI)

Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4060 comes bundled with improvements in all the advanced graphics rendering technologies. This includes higher rasterized performance, better ray tracing, and optimal DLSS frame generation. You also get 8GB of VRAM.

With all these functionalities, it can run the Ark: Survival Ascended smoothly and comfortably. The best part — the TDP is only 115W, which makes it highly efficient.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphic processor AD107 Process size 5nm Base clock 1830MHz Boost clock 2460MHz TDP 115W Memory 8GB Shading units 3072 RT cores 24 Price $299

This card from Team Green boasts 3,072 shading units, 24 RT cores, and 96 Tensor cores under the hood. This positions it as one of the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended you can get at this price. Though there is nothing much to complain about, the clocks are relatively slower.

Pros:

It is a highly efficient graphics card.

It comes with improved ray tracing and DLSS frame generation.

Cons:

The base clock speed is low.

Limited VRAM might be an issue in the long term.

5) AMD RX 7600

One of the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended (Image via Amazon/Sapphire)

If you are looking for an affordable card to enjoy the Ark: Survival Ascended, the RX 7600 is an ideal option. It is among the top graphics cards to play games at 1080p. Surprisingly, it also offers features like upscaling and frame generation, making it more appealing to gaming enthusiasts. It can give you a nearly similar performance to Nvidia RTX 4060 at a relatively lower price.

Specifications AMD RX 7600 Graphic processor Navi 33 Process size 6nm Base clock 1720MHz Boost clock 2655MHz TDP 165W Memory 8GB Shading units 2048 RT cores 32 Price $269

The AMD RX 7600 is one of the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended at this cost. However, don’t try to push it to go to 1440p, as it might struggle a lot at higher resolution. Moreover, its capabilities might not be enough for future requirements.

Pros:

It is available at a very competitive price.

It has support for FSR 3.0 upscaling and frame generation.

Cons:

Limited ray tracing performance.

This concludes our list of the best GPUs for Ark: Survival Ascended. These options can handle the title well and fit most budget ranges.

