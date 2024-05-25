5 best ultrawide monitors for F1 24

With F1 24 releasing soon, sim racers and enthusiasts would wonder what the best ultrawide monitors for the game are. Having such a display enhances the gameplay and provides an immersive experience unlike that on a conventional gaming monitor. Having an ultrawide gives you more room in a game like F1, usually played by sim racers. So those playing in cockpit mode can feel as if they're sitting in the car.

This article will look into the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24 by looking into their specs, features, prices, and other aspects.

The best ultrawide monitors for F1 24

1) Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED (AW3423DW)

Alienware 34 Curved (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,099.99

First on our list of the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24 is the Alienware 34 Curved. It features a QD-OLED panel with a high resolution of 3440x1440. Its high refresh rate of 175 Hz, low response rate of 0.1ms, and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate support allow for incredibly smooth gameplay. The monitor includes multiple ports, including SuperSpeed USB.

Features Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Display size 34-inch Resolution WQHD 3440 x 1440 Refresh rate 175 Hz Response time 0.1ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate Panel type QD-OLED

The VESA Display HDR True Black 400 certification and 1000 nits peak brightness give you vivid color tones and true blacks. Being an advanced monitor it can get heated up, and the 360-degree ventilation takes care of that well. Thus the wide display, bright colors, and high resolution prove ideal for a game like F1 24.

Pros

The QD-OLED technology offers exceptional contrast, vibrant colors, and deep blacks.

Its 175Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and tear-free visuals during high-speed racing action.

The 34-inch curved screen enhances immersion for a more realistic F1 experience.

Cons

It is one of the most expensive monitors on this list.

It only supports G-Sync for adaptive refresh rate, not AMD FreeSync, which might be a limitation for some users.

2) Samsung Odyssey G9 DQHD (LS49CG954ENXZA)

Samsung Odyssey G9 (Image via Samsung)

Price: $799.99

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has an incredibly wide display, featuring a 5120x1440 resolution. This means it has a display wide enough to almost fit a little more than two wide-screen displays. AMD Freesync Premium Pro and 240Hz ensure stutter-free and smooth gameplay. This 49-inch display also has a low response time of 1 ms and multiple other features to help get the best picture quality possible.

Features Samsung Odyssey G9 Display size 49-inch Resolution Dual QHD 5120 x 1440 Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 1ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type VA

The VESA DisplayHDR 1000 produces realistic color tones and dark blacks to give the best gaming experience. Its 1000R curved display is great for simulator games and for $799, making it a worthy addition to this list of the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24.

Pros

The massive 49-inch display offers an expansive view and is perfect for peripheral vision and replicating the feeling of a real F1 cockpit.

Its 240Hz refresh rate delivers exceptional smoothness for fast-paced racing.

Its 1000R curved design curvature closely matches the human eye for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Cons

The monitor is massive and requires a significant amount of desk space.

3) Dell 34 Curved (S3422DWG)

Dell 34 Curved (Image via Dell)

Price: $399.99

Next on our list of the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24 is the Dell 34 Curved. It is a more affordable monitor and offers a wide setup suitable for games like F1. Its 3440x1440 resolution looks amazing and has a decent refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a good response time of 2 ms, and the AMD Freesync Premium Pro allows for stutter-free gameplay.

Features Dell 34 Curved Display size 34-inch Resolution WQHD 3440 x 1440 Refresh rate 144 Hz Response time 2ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type VA

The VA panel it features is good enough for high-end gaming, but can't compare with IPS panels. It features relatively similar color accuracy compared to the Alienware monitor mentioned with its VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Pros

It is one of the most budget-friendly options on this list.

AMD Freesync Premium Pro allows for tear-free gameplay.

Its VA panels offer good contrast ratios for deep blacks.

Cons

While its 3440 x 1440 resolution is good, some competitors offer higher pixel density.

VA panels are not as good as IPS panels in terms of color accuracy.

4) LG 34 Curved UltraWide QHD (34WQ75C-B)

LG 34 Curved UltraWide (Image via LG)

Price: $599.99

The LG 34 Curved UltraWide is next on our list of the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24. Featuring a resolution of 3440x1440 like other WQHD setups, it comes with 2 channel speakers with MaxxAudio. Unlike other monitors, it does not feature display technology from Nvidia or AMD but has a Dynamic Action sync, which may not be as powerful as the other two.

Features LG 34 Curved UltraWide QHD Display size 34-inch Resolution QHD 3440 x 1440 Refresh rate 60 Hz Response time 5ms Sync technology Dynamic Action Sync Panel type IPS

The monitor has an IPS panel and connects via USB Type-C. HDR10 produces great colors and the Black Stabilizer enhances dark scenes for a better viewing experience. Its built-in KVM functionality allows you to quickly switch between devices, enhancing versatility and productivity.

Pros

It is another budget-friendly option that offers good value.

The IPS panels offer good viewing angles and color accuracy.

Cons

It has a relatively high response time of 5ms and a low refresh rate of 60Hz.

The less aggressive 1800R curvature might not offer as immersive an experience as some competitors.

5) BenQ Mobiuz 34" (EX3415R)

BenQ Mobiuz 34 (Image via BenQ)

Price: $699.99

Last on our list of the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24 is the BenQ Mobiuz 34. It has a standard WQHD resolution of 3440x1440 and has a dual woofer speaker system. It features a decent 144Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free gaming.

Features BenQ Mobiuz 34 Display size 34-inch Resolution WQHD 3440 x 1440 Refresh rate 144 Hz Response time 1ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type IPS

It features a relatively low peak brightness, maxing out at 400 nits. VESA DisplayHDR 400 and HDR10 allow for more realistic color tones and look great for vivid gameplay at high resolutions.

Pros

It offers a decent refresh rate of 144Hz which provides smooth visuals.

It supports AMD FreeSync for adaptive refresh rate compatibility with a wider range of graphics cards.

Has a low response time of 1 ms, which is great for fast-paced racing simulation games.

Cons

Has only 400 nits peak brightness, which is quite low compared to other options.

Has a less aggressive 1900R curvature which might not offer as immersive an experience as some competitors.

These are the best ultrawide monitors for F1 24, but the final choice comes down to your personal preferences and budget limitations. I feel the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a stellar option for $799. It looks great and is perfect for F1.

On the other hand, the more affordable Dell 24 Curved is also good enough for widescreen gaming if you want a more affordable option. Overall, regardless of what you choose, all of these laptops offer exceptional performance and would be a great fit for simulator games.

