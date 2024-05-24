Wuthering Waves, developed by Kuro Games, is a new open-world online adventure available on mobile as well as PC. On mobile, you can play the action role-playing game on Android smartphones as well as iPhones. However, the question still stands, among these two versions, which is the best platform to play it on?

Despite the performance issues during the launch, PC is certainly the best platform for playing Wuthering Waves. However, according to your needs and playstyle, you can also play the game on mobile devices. Various aspects come into play when determining which one is the best for you.

This article shows all the plus points of each platform to help you decide which one serves you best.

Mobile or PC which should you use to play Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves control scheme on mobile (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves on PC offers better visual fidelity and performance. With a decent GPU (at least GTX 2060 recommended), you can achieve high-definition images as well as sharper graphics. Also, the PC version offers as high as 120 fps gameplay and better refresh rates. The control scheme customization options are also more flexible on PC.

On the other hand, while the mobile counterparts may not be that great at offering high performance and graphics, they allow the player to log in from anywhere and anytime. The handheld and portable gameplay support is the biggest reason to play on mobile devices.

However, everyone can't afford a high-end PC rig to enjoy all the performance and visual boosts. On mobile, the system requirements are significantly lower, making it more accessible. Although the graphics fidelity is not so high on mobile, due to a much smaller screen compared to PC, the missing details aren’t that clearly visible.

Convenience or performance? The choice is yours (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves is free-to-play on both platforms. PC players can download the game through EPIC stores and on mobile it can be downloaded from Google Play store on Android and Apple Store on iOS. However, keep in mind that the game incorporates a rigorous gacha system, which may need you to spend real money.

In the end, if you want to play Wuthering Waves in its full visual glory and peak performance, playing it on PC is the best option. However, if you prefer playing the game on the go, mobile is the ideal choice. Although PC is the recommended platform, both can offer a satisfactory experience.