5 best GPUs to play Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is right around the corner, and it is one of those games that doesn't require super high-end graphics cards for a solid experience. At 1080p, even an old GTX 1050 Ti can play the game without breaking a sweat. However, we won't recommend such an old GPU for a modern game due to poor power efficiency, lack of support for modern technologies, and a much shorter support span from the vendors.

Fortunately, budget graphics cards have gotten way more powerful in the modern years, and even an RX 6500 XT will deliver a ton of frames in Diablo while costing you just about $150. However, not everyone wants a super low-end GPU that can just get the latest action RPG running.

This list will contain some of the best GPUs for playing Diablo at different resolutions (1080p, 1440p, and 4K) at various price points. Most gamers won't need a system upgrade to play the latest Diablo, but those who do can find something tailored to their requirements in this article.

Diablo 4 will run even on some of the lowest-end hardware available

5) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($149)

The MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2x (Image via MSI)

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT wasn't received well at launch. The card was massively cut-down and looked very underwhelming on paper. However, it can do one thing right — play modern games flawlessly at 1080p. In terms of rendering prowess, it might be weaker than the GTX 1650 Super from 2019, but competitive pricing and availability seal the deal for AMD.

GPU Name RX 6500 XT Memory 4 GB GDDR6 64-bit Base clock 2,310 MHz Boost clock 2,815 MHz

In addition, when the game isn't very demanding, like Diablo 4, players can easily opt for this budget $150 graphics card. However, we recommend paying $10-20 more and opting for an OC variant that can deliver 1-2 extra frames in video games.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($199)

In a budget, AMD GPUs continue to be unbeaten. The Radeon RX 6600 is a solid 1080p gaming card, and it impressed us with its ray tracing and upscaling performance. The Team Red pixel pusher can even beat the RTX 3050, which costs about $70 more these days. For about $200, the 6600 is the best GPU on the planet.

GPU Name RX 6600 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,044 MHz Boost clock 2,491 MHz

Gamers can expect solid performance at 1080p in Diablo 4 with this graphics unit. The card can even play the game at 1440p. However, one might have to rely on FSR to lower the graphics settings to get a steady 60 FPS.

3) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti continues to be a decent card for 1080p gaming, especially after the underwhelming RTX 4060 Ti launch. The GPU is available for its launch MSRP of $330. The card packs support DLSS 2, which has been implemented in Diablo 4. Thus, gamers can rely on the upscaling technology to run the game at up to 4K resolutions without hiccups.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

We won't recommend the RTX 3060 Ti if you intend to play Diablo 4 exclusively at 1080p. Cheaper options like the RTX 3060 and the Radeon RX 6650 XT will get the job done in that case.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a decent card for 2K and 4K gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a decent alternative to the RTX 3060 Ti. It is slightly more powerful than the Team Green GPU, which will help in playing Diablo 4 at up to 4K resolutions without frame drops. The graphics card packs 12 GB of video memory, which is a big selling point if you want to play other graphically intensive AAA titles.

GPU Name RX 6750 XT Memory 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock 2,150 MHz Boost clock 2,600 MHz

The 6750 XT currently sells for about $369 on Newegg. This makes it one of the cheapest units to run the latest Diablo game at up to 4K resolutions without performance hiccups.

1) Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is a great mid-range card for gaming (Image via Nvidia)

You could say that the RTX 4070 is a bit too much for Diablo 4 and be right. Even a last-gen RTX 3070 is enough for playing the game at 4K without any problems. Thus, we recommend the Ada Lovelace 70-class offering to only those who want to play a ton of games on their PC besides Diablo.

GPU Name RTX 4070 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit Base clock 1,920 MHz Boost clock 2,475 MHz

The 4070 GPU is among the best cards Nvidia has created in this generation. At $599, it is a bit pricey, but with support DLSS 3 and an improved architecture, the GPU can run every modern title at 4K without dropping below 60 FPS.

Poll : 0 votes