5 best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint

The best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint are essential for experiencing the breathtaking visuals of the games at their fullest potential. Although this free-to-play action battle royale game from NetEase Games is not very demanding, a decent GPU will be required to ensure a smooth experience. However, selecting the right GPU from this cluttered market is akin to finding a needle in the haystack.
This article lists the five best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint and discusses their specs and features to determine what makes them ideal for the title.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
What are the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint to buy now?
1) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
The RX 7700 XT is an ideal pick for playing modern titles at higher resolution. It is based on Navi 32 GPU (RDNA 3 architecture) and comes with 12GB of VRAM, which is more than enough capacity to play games like Naraka. This not only gives smooth visuals but also translates to quicker response times.
It has 3,465 shader units and 54 RT cores. Furthermore, rasterization performance is top-notch. All these capabilities position it on the top of our list of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint.
Overall, this card from Team Red is a fantastic option but has a few tradeoffs. Firstly, the base clock is very low—1434MHz. TDP is high and falls short on ray tracing and FSR compared to NVIDIA’s options.
Pros
- It delivers smooth and consistent performance.
- Memory bandwidth is good, making it a future-proof option.
Cons
- The clock speeds are relatively low.
- It is a power-hungry GPU.
2) NVIDIA RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 is arguably the most balanced graphic card to play titles like Naraka: Bladepoint. It is built on the TSMC 5nm process and has fast clock speeds, roughly 39% faster than its predecessor. It also supports multiple features that make the game more immersive, including variable-rate shading and hardware ray-tracing.
The TDP sets this card apart from the other best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint. It only needs 115W of power to run this title at 1080p. It is debatably the most efficient card available right now. However, it might struggle to offer consistent frame rates for demanding titles at higher resolutions.
Pros
- It is a highly efficient GPU.
- It is a feature-rich option, including DLSS and frame generation support.
Cons
- It might struggle to push games to higher resolution.
3) AMD Radeon RX 7600
The Radeon RX 7600 can handle battle royale games like Naraka: Bladepoint at 1080p without any hiccups. It boasts some advanced features like frame generation and upscaling. Thanks to its efficient cooling system, you can enjoy long gaming sessions.
It comes with improved architecture, more transistors, and faster clocks than its predecessor, positioning it as one of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint.
Built on a 6nm process, the RX 7600 is a compact card, so it can fit in most cases. Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks, such as weak ray tracing and laggy performance at high settings. Perhaps it is preferred to play Naraka: Bladepoint on low-to-mid settings on this card.
Pros
- It is priced reasonably.
- It has an efficient cooling system.
Cons:
- Mediocre ray tracing compared to its competitors, especially from Team Green.
4) NVIDIA RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is a powerful card to play titles at 1080p. Despite being a generation old, it is still a highly capable option for Naraka: Bladepoint. With 3,584 CUDA cores, this GPU delivers exceptional performance. While it supports RT and DLSS workload, there is less dedicated hardware for both technologies due to its small build size. You get two VRAM options: 8GB and 12GB.
The NVIDIA RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint at this price. It also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, ensuring it runs all the modern titles without any throttling issues.
On the downside, it has slower clocks and is built on an 8nm process, which makes it less efficient.
Pros
- It also has a 12GB VRAM option, so you will get a fluid experience.
- It delivers excellent performance at lower resolution.
- It can also fit in small cases.
Cons
- Comparatively high power consumption.
- This card is a bit noisy.
5) AMD Radeon RX 6600
The RX 6600 is one of the cheapest and best-selling GPUs from Team Green, mainly owing to its price-to-feature ratio. The best thing about this card is the Smart Access Memory or Resizable Bar. For those who don’t know, this technology lets the CPU access the GPU’s memory directly, resulting in a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.
The Radeon RX 6600 leverages the benefits of RDNA 2 architecture. It has 8GB of VRAM and 1792 shading units, which amply deliver smooth performance at 1080p. However, it can go above this resolution. Apart from that, there are little to no deal breakers to skip this card.
Pros
- It is a feature-packed GPU.
- Impressive performance at 1080p.
Cons
- Although it has ray-tracing support, it is outdated.
This concludes our list of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint. We have tried to mention a variety of options to cater to various needs and budgets.
