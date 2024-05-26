5 best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint

The best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint are essential for experiencing the breathtaking visuals of the games at their fullest potential. Although this free-to-play action battle royale game from NetEase Games is not very demanding, a decent GPU will be required to ensure a smooth experience. However, selecting the right GPU from this cluttered market is akin to finding a needle in the haystack.

This article lists the five best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint and discusses their specs and features to determine what makes them ideal for the title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint to buy now?

1) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

An exceptional graphics card from AMD (Image via Amazon/Gigabyte)

The RX 7700 XT is an ideal pick for playing modern titles at higher resolution. It is based on Navi 32 GPU (RDNA 3 architecture) and comes with 12GB of VRAM, which is more than enough capacity to play games like Naraka. This not only gives smooth visuals but also translates to quicker response times.

It has 3,465 shader units and 54 RT cores. Furthermore, rasterization performance is top-notch. All these capabilities position it on the top of our list of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Graphic processor Navi 32 Process size 5nm Memory 12GB TDP 245W Shading units 3456 RT cores 54 Base clock 1434MHz Boost clock 2544MHz Price $399

Overall, this card from Team Red is a fantastic option but has a few tradeoffs. Firstly, the base clock is very low—1434MHz. TDP is high and falls short on ray tracing and FSR compared to NVIDIA’s options.

Pros

It delivers smooth and consistent performance.

Memory bandwidth is good, making it a future-proof option.

Cons

The clock speeds are relatively low.

It is a power-hungry GPU.

2) NVIDIA RTX 4060

It is a highly capable card for modern titles (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4060 is arguably the most balanced graphic card to play titles like Naraka: Bladepoint. It is built on the TSMC 5nm process and has fast clock speeds, roughly 39% faster than its predecessor. It also supports multiple features that make the game more immersive, including variable-rate shading and hardware ray-tracing.

Specifications NVIDIA RTX 4060 Graphic processor AD107 Process size 5nm Memory 8GB TDP 115W Shading units 3072 RT cores 24 Base clock 1830MHz Boost clock 2460MHz Price $299

The TDP sets this card apart from the other best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint. It only needs 115W of power to run this title at 1080p. It is debatably the most efficient card available right now. However, it might struggle to offer consistent frame rates for demanding titles at higher resolutions.

Pros

It is a highly efficient GPU.

It is a feature-rich option, including DLSS and frame generation support.

Cons

It might struggle to push games to higher resolution.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7600

A strong player amid the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint from Team Red (Image via Amazon/Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7600 can handle battle royale games like Naraka: Bladepoint at 1080p without any hiccups. It boasts some advanced features like frame generation and upscaling. Thanks to its efficient cooling system, you can enjoy long gaming sessions.

It comes with improved architecture, more transistors, and faster clocks than its predecessor, positioning it as one of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphic processor Navi 33 Process size 6nm Memory 8GB TDP 165W Shading units 2048 RT cores 32 Base clock 1724MHz Boost clock 2655MHz Price $269

Built on a 6nm process, the RX 7600 is a compact card, so it can fit in most cases. Nevertheless, there are some drawbacks, such as weak ray tracing and laggy performance at high settings. Perhaps it is preferred to play Naraka: Bladepoint on low-to-mid settings on this card.

Pros

It is priced reasonably.

It has an efficient cooling system.

Cons:

Mediocre ray tracing compared to its competitors, especially from Team Green.

4) NVIDIA RTX 3060

It provides a blazing-fast performance in battle royale titles (Image via Amazon/Asus)

The RTX 3060 is a powerful card to play titles at 1080p. Despite being a generation old, it is still a highly capable option for Naraka: Bladepoint. With 3,584 CUDA cores, this GPU delivers exceptional performance. While it supports RT and DLSS workload, there is less dedicated hardware for both technologies due to its small build size. You get two VRAM options: 8GB and 12GB.

Specifications NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphic processor GA106 Process size 8nm Memory 8GB/12GB TDP 170W Shading units 3584 RT cores 28 Base clock 1320MHz Boost clock 1777MHz Price $259

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 is one of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint at this price. It also supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, ensuring it runs all the modern titles without any throttling issues.

On the downside, it has slower clocks and is built on an 8nm process, which makes it less efficient.

Pros

It also has a 12GB VRAM option, so you will get a fluid experience.

It delivers excellent performance at lower resolution.

It can also fit in small cases.

Cons

Comparatively high power consumption.

This card is a bit noisy.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600

A fantastic GPU from Team Red- the most affordable among other best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint(Image via Sapphire)

The RX 6600 is one of the cheapest and best-selling GPUs from Team Green, mainly owing to its price-to-feature ratio. The best thing about this card is the Smart Access Memory or Resizable Bar. For those who don’t know, this technology lets the CPU access the GPU’s memory directly, resulting in a more fluid and responsive gaming experience.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphic processor Navi 23 Process size 7nm Memory 8GB TDP 132W Shading units 1792 RT cores 28 Base clock 1626MHz Boost clock 2491MHz Price $199

The Radeon RX 6600 leverages the benefits of RDNA 2 architecture. It has 8GB of VRAM and 1792 shading units, which amply deliver smooth performance at 1080p. However, it can go above this resolution. Apart from that, there are little to no deal breakers to skip this card.

Pros

It is a feature-packed GPU.

Impressive performance at 1080p.

Cons

Although it has ray-tracing support, it is outdated.

This concludes our list of the best graphics cards for Naraka: Bladepoint. We have tried to mention a variety of options to cater to various needs and budgets.

Check out other articles: