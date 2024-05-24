5 best graphics cards for PUBG PC (2024)

Gaming enthusiasts constantly debate about the best graphics cards for PUBG PC. Since its early access release in 2017, PUBG PC has gone through a lot of changes and received a lot of new content, including maps, weapons, vehicles, and more. Although the game doesn’t require a top-tier GPU to run, a good card is important for smooth visuals.

There are plenty of decent options available on the market. We have compiled a list of the five best graphics cards for PUBG PC that you can consider buying now.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best graphics cards for PUBG PC?

1) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

An exceptional graphics card from Team Green (Image via NVIDIA)

If you prioritize top-notch performance at higher resolutions in PUBG PC, the RTX 4070 Super is for you. You can expect an uninterrupted performance at 1440p from this card. It boasts 7,168 CUDA and 56 RT cores, which is really impressive. Thanks to its efficient cooling system, it doesn’t get too warm during a session, so you play with your friends as long as you like.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 Process size 5nm Memory size 12GB TDP 220W Shading units 7,168 RT core 56 Price $599

Overall, the RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards for PUBG PC. However, it is a bit expensive. While it offers hardware ray tracing and variable-rate shading, there are alternatives that offer superior value for lesser money. Nonetheless, its gaming performance leaves little room for complaint.

Pros:

It delivers a smooth gaming performance.

It has got some significant improvement from its predecessor.

Cons:

It is a bit expensive.

2) Radeon RX 7800 XT

A capable GPU to run PUBG PC: AMD's 7800 XT (Image via Amazon/Sapphire)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is arguably the most powerful of the best graphics cards for PUBG PC, hitting the sweet spot between power and price. It is built on RDNA 3, which is more efficient compared to the previous architecture. According to AMD, it primarily targets 1440p gaming, but it has the potential to handle some titles at 4K.

You can run PUBG PC at higher settings, and this card won’t break a sweat.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Process size 5nm Memory size 16GB TDP 263W Shading units 3,840 RT core 60 Price $499

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT's base clock and boost clock are fairly low — 1,295MHz and 2,430MHz, respectively. Thankfully, the card supports overclocking. That means you can manually boost it to run at a higher speed than it was originally designed for. Gamers often use this method to achieve better performance, such as faster processing speeds or improved performance.

Pros:

It delivers optimal gaming performance.

It has superb rasterization performance.

Cons:

Only a bit faster than the RX 6800 XT.

It is still weaker in ray tracing compared to NVIDIA’s options.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060

A strong player amid the best graphics cards for PUBG PC from Team Green (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The best thing about the RTX 4060 is its power efficiency. It only needs 115W of power to run games like PUBG PC at 1080p.

NVIDIA has paired 8 GB GDDR6 memory with the card, which is connected using a 128-bit memory interface. It also has DLSS, Frame Generation, and other fancy features, more than enough to run PUBG PC with great visual fidelity.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 Process size 5nm Memory size 8GB TDP 115W Shading units 3,072 RT core 24 Price $279

The RTX 4060 is definitely the strongest player among the best graphics cards for PUBG PC at this price. However, it won't deliver consistent high frame rates for more demanding games at higher resolution. It has 3,072 shader cores, which is comparatively low from its predecessor. However, since it utilizes a newer architecture, less cores can do more work.

Pros:

It is a very efficient GPU.

It can deliver a smooth gaming experience at 1080p.

It supports DLSS and frame generation.

Cons:

It will struggle to push games like PUBG to higher resolution.

4) Radeon RX 7600

It offers blazing-fast performance in battle royale titles (Image via AMD)

The RX 7600 comes with faster clocks, more transistors, and an improved architecture compared to its predecessor. It can handle battle royale games like PUBG without any hiccups at 1080p. It is one of the most affordable cards from Team Red with Frame Generation abilities.

Moreover, the RX 7600 comes with efficient cooling solutions, keeping the card quiet even under load. All these features place it among the best graphics cards for PUBG PC.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Process size 6nm Memory size 8GB TDP 165W Shading units 2,048 RT core 32 Price $269

The RX 7600 has a high TDP, so it might get hot very quickly. If you prioritize advanced ray tracing and DLSS, you can consider buying the other options in this list.

Apart from these shortcomings, however, there is no reason for you to skip this GPU.

Pros:

It offers consistent performance.

It is available at a very competitive price.

Cons:

Higher TDP might lead to heating issues.

It falls behind NVIDIA’s cards in terms of ray tracing.

5) Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 delivers realistic & immersive graphics (Image via NVIDIA)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is a powerful mid-range graphics card to play PUBG PC. Despite being a generation old, it is still a very capable option for gamers. You can expect exceptional frame rates for most titles at 1080p resolution with high graphics settings.

The card comes with 12GB of VRAM, which makes it one of the best graphics cards for PUBG PC. This memory bandwidth is not only sufficient for current textures and assets in the game; it will also offer a constant performance in the long run.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor GA106 Process size 8nm Memory size 12GB TDP 170W Shading units 3,584 RT core 28 Price $299

In short, the RTX 3060 is a fantastic card. It supports DirectX 12 Ultimate. This ensures that all modern titles can run smoothly. On the downside, it is built on an 8nm process, which is the least efficient compared to the other options in this list. Moreover, it consumes a considerable amount of power to run.

Pros:

It has 12GB VRAM, so you will get a fluid experience.

It can deliver consistent performance.

Cons:

This card is a bit noisy.

It is a power-hungry card.

This concludes our list of the best graphics cards for PUBG PC. You can choose one that suits you the best.

