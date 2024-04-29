The China-exclusive Radeon RX 7900 GRE was launched globally recently. This started a new battle between two $500 GPUs—the Radeon RX 7800 XT vs Radeon RX 7900 GRE. Recent price cuts have revitalized the conversation around the cards. So which is the better $500 AMD GPU for your PC? The Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the better AMD GPU, but it currently costs a bit over $500.

This article tells you why the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the better AMD GPU and by how much.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Radeon RX 7800 XT vs Radeon RX 7900 GRE: Which is the better $500 AMD GPU?

Both Radeon GPUs are designed for 1440p gaming but around a $500 budget. Not every gamer is comfortable paying $600 to $800 to get a decent gaming performance, and they no longer need to since both the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPUs are perfectly good GPUs for a solid 1440p gaming experience. Let's take a look at their specs.

Specs comparison

Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

Both GPUs are based on the new RDNA 3 architecture that brought improvements by introducing more compute cores, higher core clocks, better ray tracing, AI accelerators, and more. Here are the specs of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE:

Radeon RX 7800 XT Radeon RX 7900 GRE Shader cores 3840 5120 RT cores 60 80 TMUs 240 320 ROPs 96 160 Base clock 1295 MHz 1287 MHz Boost clock 2430 MHz 2245 MHz VRAM size 16 GB 16 GB VRAM bus width 256-bit 256-bit VRAM bandwidth 624 GB/s 576 GB/s Manufacturing node 5nm + 6nm chiplet

5nm + 6nm chiplet Thermal Design Power 263W 260W Price $479 $539

While the specs of the two GPUs may look similar, there are a few key differences. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE sports more shader cores, RT cores, TMUs, and ROPs than the other GPU but at the cost of reduced clock speeds. However, it is important to note that it can be overclocked.

The higher number of RT cores in the RX 7900 GRE will definitely make a difference in ray tracing games, and it's also better in the long term. It easily wins the specs battle, but real-world performance is a bit more complicated.

Performance comparison

Alan Wake 2 running natively on the two GPUs (Image via Daniel Owen/YouTube)

With the specs out of the way, it's time to put the two GPUs to the test in games and see how they perform. Here's how the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE perform in rasterized games.

Note: All the FPS numbers are from Daniel Owen's YouTube channel.

Radeon RX 7800 XT Radeon RX 7900 GRE Alan Wake 2 60 FPS 67 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 95 FPS 102 FPS RoboCop: Rogue City 65 FPS 71 FPS Starfield 68 FPS 76 FPS Baldur's Gate 3

110 FPS

115 FPS

COD Modern Warfare 3

234 FPS

243 FPS



All the games were running at 1440p resolution with High/Ultra/Epic settings. Some games have "High" as their highest setting, while others have "Ultra" as their highest setting. All the games ran in their native resolution, and no FSR/XESS upscaling was used.

With that said, both GPUs performed wonderfully and achieved 60+ FPS in all the games, including Alan Wake 2, which is generally very heavy on the GPU. On average, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE ran 6.7% faster than the Radeon RX 7800 XT in rasterized gaming performance, but this was just an average percentage difference.

With individual games, the difference between the two GPUs can be as much as 7-10%. Here's how the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE perform in ray tracing games.

Note: All the FPS numbers are from Daniel Owen on his YouTube channel.

Radeon RX 7800 XT Radeon RX 7900 GRE Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (RT Enabled at Ultra) 51 FPS 57 FPS Alan Wake 2 (RT Low with FSR Quality) 49 FPS 53 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (RT Reflections only) 51 FPS 57 FPS Resident Evil 4 Remake (RT enabled)

104 FPS 112 FPS Rachet and Clack (RT High)

65 FPS 69 FPS

Both GPUs can play RT games but not at the highest RT settings in every game. However, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE provides 5.4% higher FPS in ray tracing games on average.

Pricing

Radeon RX GPU in RGB glory (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

The pricing of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7900 GRE is more competitive than ever before. The Radeon RX 7800 XT currently costs $479, while the Radeon RX 7900 GRE costs $539, so you will be spending 12% more money for an average 7% more performance. However, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE will be better in the long term, thanks to it having more shader and RT cores.

Verdict

Both GPUs will provide a stable 1440p gaming experience, but if you're willing to pay an extra $60, the Radeon 7900 GRE offers a better overall experience.

