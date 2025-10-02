Best graphics settings for Black Ops 7 Beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has now entered a beta stage, allowing a full glimpse into the updated mechanics and graphics style this year's title is shipping with. Overall, much hasn't changed—the game offers routine gameplay maintenance upgrades with slightly better visual fidelity. This means if Black Ops 6 ran well on your system, so will the new title.

However, for players returning to the franchise after a break, the settings list does need some fine-tuning, more so if you're on a low-end GPU. Let's review the ideal settings we recommend for an ideal experience.

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for low-end GPUs

With sufficient settings fine-tuning, Black Ops 7 beta runs well on low-end GPUs (Image via Xbox)

For most low-end GPUs, you can realistically target 60-90 FPS with stable performance in Black Ops 7. Before starting, ensure your game meets the minimum requirements (Ryzen 5 1400/Core i5-6600 with RX 470/GTX 1060 and 8 GB RAM).

The game is well optimized to run at decent settings with the Low preset, meaning stutters and lag will be minimal if you have at least 16 GB of RAM and 6 GB VRAM. Here's the detailed settings list to follow:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless

Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor: Primary Monitor

Primary Monitor Display Adapter: RTX 3050, GTX 1660 Ti, RX 7600, RTX 5050, or equivalent

RTX 3050, GTX 1660 Ti, RX 7600, RTX 5050, or equivalent Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate

Native refresh rate Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (or lower if needed)

1920x1080 (or lower if needed) Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled

Enabled Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference

Personal preference NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120 FPS (or unlimited)

120 FPS (or unlimited) Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal

Maximal Pause Game Rendering: On

On Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

Graphic Preset: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 90-95%

90-95% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FSR 3 (Quality mode)

FSR 3 (Quality mode) FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 70-80

70-80 AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 70-75

70-75 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts: Off

Off Persistent Effects: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shader Quality: Low

Low On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Minimal Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Very Low

Very Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Terrain Quality: Very Low

Very Low Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

Field of View

Field of View (FOV): 90-105 (personal preference)

90-105 (personal preference) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for mid-range GPUs

Black Ops 7 plays at high framerates on mid-range graphics cards (Image via Activision)

On mid-range GPUs like the RTX 5060 and RX 9600, you can easily expect 120-144 FPS at 1080p while cranking up the settings to Medium. This ensures the game looks sharp and crisp while delivering smooth framerates to enjoy competitive matches in Warzone and Black Ops 7 multiplayer. Our recommended settings list is as follows:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless

Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor: Primary Monitor

Primary Monitor Display Adapter: RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 5060, RX 7600 XT, or equivalent

RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 5060, RX 7600 XT, or equivalent Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate

Native refresh rate Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled

Enabled Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference

Personal preference NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited (or 180 FPS)

Unlimited (or 180 FPS) Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal

Maximal Pause Game Rendering: On

On Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

Graphic Preset: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100%

100% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS or DLSS (Balanced)

FIDELITYFX CAS or DLSS (Balanced) FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 80-90

80-90 AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off (or On if supported)

Off (or On if supported) VRAM Scale Target: 80-85

80-85 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Medium Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Medium Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality: Low

Low Particle Resolution: Low

Low Bullet Impacts: Off

Off Persistent Effects: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Minimal Local Texture Streaming Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

Terrain Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

Field of View

Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)

105 (personal preference) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 95

95 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for high-end GPUs

High-end GPUs comfortably play Black Ops 7 at competitive FPS (Image via Activision)

High-end graphics cards generally won't have much problem playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at decent framerates. With some powerful GPUs like the RTX 4080 Super and 5080, expect sky-high 200+ FPS without major stutters or tears.

We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the best experience. Those with capable cards can push the resolution to 1440p or 4K, but 1080p is ideal for pure competitive experiences in Black Ops 7.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless

Fullscreen Borderless Display Monitor: Primary Monitor (BenQ EX2710U or equivalent)

Primary Monitor (BenQ EX2710U or equivalent) Display Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (or RTX 5070, RTX 5080, RTX 4080 Super, RX 7900 XTX, or equivalent)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (or RTX 5070, RTX 5080, RTX 4080 Super, RX 7900 XTX, or equivalent) Screen Refresh Rate: 120 Hz (or maximum supported)

120 Hz (or maximum supported) Display Resolution: Auto: 1920x1080

Auto: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled

Enabled Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference

Personal preference NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Sustainability

Eco Mode Preset: Custom

Custom V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom (240+ or unlimited)

Custom (240+ or unlimited) Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal

Maximal Pause Game Rendering: On

On Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

Graphic Preset: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100%

100% Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS

FIDELITYFX CAS FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 100

100 AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off

Off VRAM Scale Target: 85-90

85-90 Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality: Medium

Medium Particle Resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet Impacts: Off

Off Persistent Effects: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shader Quality: Medium

Medium On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Minimal Local Texture Streaming Quality: Default

Default Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Medium

Environment

Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Off

Field of View

Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)

105 (personal preference) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Camera

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Inverted Flashbang: Off

Overall, Call of Duty has optimized its graphics on modern PC hardware incrementally over the past few years. Black Ops 7 builds on that experience. With the above settings applied, the game runs optimally on a wide range of hardware.

