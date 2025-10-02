Best graphics settings for Black Ops 7 Beta

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Oct 02, 2025 18:13 GMT
Black Ops 7 beta is now official, offering an early glimpse into the mechanics of the game (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has now entered a beta stage, allowing a full glimpse into the updated mechanics and graphics style this year's title is shipping with. Overall, much hasn't changed—the game offers routine gameplay maintenance upgrades with slightly better visual fidelity. This means if Black Ops 6 ran well on your system, so will the new title.

However, for players returning to the franchise after a break, the settings list does need some fine-tuning, more so if you're on a low-end GPU. Let's review the ideal settings we recommend for an ideal experience.

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for low-end GPUs

With sufficient settings fine-tuning, Black Ops 7 beta runs well on low-end GPUs (Image via Xbox)

For most low-end GPUs, you can realistically target 60-90 FPS with stable performance in Black Ops 7. Before starting, ensure your game meets the minimum requirements (Ryzen 5 1400/Core i5-6600 with RX 470/GTX 1060 and 8 GB RAM).

The game is well optimized to run at decent settings with the Low preset, meaning stutters and lag will be minimal if you have at least 16 GB of RAM and 6 GB VRAM. Here's the detailed settings list to follow:

Display

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
  • Display Monitor: Primary Monitor
  • Display Adapter: RTX 3050, GTX 1660 Ti, RX 7600, RTX 5050, or equivalent
  • Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate
  • Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (or lower if needed)
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
  • Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
Sustainability

  • Eco Mode Preset: Custom
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
  • V-Sync (Menus): Off
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120 FPS (or unlimited)
  • Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
  • Pause Game Rendering: On
  • Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
  • Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

  • Graphic Preset: Custom
  • Render Resolution: 90-95%
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/Sharpening: FSR 3 (Quality mode)
  • FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 70-80
  • AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off
  • VRAM Scale Target: 70-75
  • Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: Low
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • Particle Resolution: Very Low
  • Bullet Impacts: Off
  • Persistent Effects: Off
Shadow & Lighting

  • Shader Quality: Low
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
  • Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Very Low
  • Screen Space Shadows: Off
  • Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Static Reflection Quality: Low

Environment

  • Terrain Quality: Very Low
  • Volumetric Quality: Low
  • Deferred Physics Quality: Off
  • Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
  • Water Quality: Off

Field of View

  • Field of View (FOV): 90-105 (personal preference)
  • ADS Field of View: Affected
  • Weapon Field of View: Wide
  • 3rd Person Field of View: 90
  • Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera

  • World Motion Blur: Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Off
  • 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
  • Inverted Flashbang: Off

Read more: Black Ops 7 complete cast list and characters

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for mid-range GPUs

Black Ops 7 plays at high framerates on mid-range graphics cards (Image via Activision)
On mid-range GPUs like the RTX 5060 and RX 9600, you can easily expect 120-144 FPS at 1080p while cranking up the settings to Medium. This ensures the game looks sharp and crisp while delivering smooth framerates to enjoy competitive matches in Warzone and Black Ops 7 multiplayer. Our recommended settings list is as follows:

Display

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
  • Display Monitor: Primary Monitor
  • Display Adapter: RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 5060, RX 7600 XT, or equivalent
  • Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate
  • Display Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
  • Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Sustainability

  • Eco Mode Preset: Custom
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
  • V-Sync (Menus): Off
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited (or 180 FPS)
  • Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
  • Pause Game Rendering: On
  • Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
  • Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

  • Graphic Preset: Custom
  • Render Resolution: 100%
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS or DLSS (Balanced)
  • FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 80-90
  • AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off (or On if supported)
  • VRAM Scale Target: 80-85
  • Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: Medium
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • Particle Resolution: Low
  • Bullet Impacts: Off
  • Persistent Effects: Off

Shadow & Lighting

  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
  • Local Texture Streaming Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Screen Space Shadows: Off
  • Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Static Reflection Quality: Low
Environment

  • Terrain Quality: Low
  • Volumetric Quality: Low
  • Deferred Physics Quality: Off
  • Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
  • Water Quality: Off

Field of View

  • Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)
  • ADS Field of View: Affected
  • Weapon Field of View: Wide
  • 3rd Person Field of View: 95
  • Vehicle Field of View: Default

Camera

  • World Motion Blur: Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Off
  • 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
  • Inverted Flashbang: Off

Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for high-end GPUs

High-end GPUs comfortably play Black Ops 7 at competitive FPS (Image via Activision)
High-end graphics cards generally won't have much problem playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at decent framerates. With some powerful GPUs like the RTX 4080 Super and 5080, expect sky-high 200+ FPS without major stutters or tears.

We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the best experience. Those with capable cards can push the resolution to 1440p or 4K, but 1080p is ideal for pure competitive experiences in Black Ops 7.

Display

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
  • Display Monitor: Primary Monitor (BenQ EX2710U or equivalent)
  • Display Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (or RTX 5070, RTX 5080, RTX 4080 Super, RX 7900 XTX, or equivalent)
  • Screen Refresh Rate: 120 Hz (or maximum supported)
  • Display Resolution: Auto: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
  • Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
  • Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Sustainability

  • Eco Mode Preset: Custom
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
  • V-Sync (Menus): Off
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom (240+ or unlimited)
  • Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
  • Pause Game Rendering: On
  • Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
  • Focused Mode: Off

Global Quality

  • Graphic Preset: Custom
  • Render Resolution: 100%
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off
  • Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS
  • FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 100
  • AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off
  • VRAM Scale Target: 85-90
  • Variable Rate Shading: On

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: High
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Ultra
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Detail Quality: Medium
  • Particle Resolution: Medium
  • Bullet Impacts: Off
  • Persistent Effects: Off
Shadow & Lighting

  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
  • Local Texture Streaming Quality: Default
  • Shadow Quality: Medium
  • Screen Space Shadows: Off
  • Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
  • Screen Space Reflections: Off
  • Static Reflection Quality: Medium

Environment

  • Terrain Quality: Medium
  • Volumetric Quality: Medium
  • Deferred Physics Quality: Off
  • Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
  • Water Quality: Off

Field of View

  • Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)
  • ADS Field of View: Affected
  • Weapon Field of View: Wide
  • 3rd Person Field of View: 90
  • Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera

  • World Motion Blur: Off
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Off
  • 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
  • 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
  • Inverted Flashbang: Off

Read more: All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons

Overall, Call of Duty has optimized its graphics on modern PC hardware incrementally over the past few years. Black Ops 7 builds on that experience. With the above settings applied, the game runs optimally on a wide range of hardware.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

