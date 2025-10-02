Best graphics settings for Black Ops 7 Beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has now entered a beta stage, allowing a full glimpse into the updated mechanics and graphics style this year's title is shipping with. Overall, much hasn't changed—the game offers routine gameplay maintenance upgrades with slightly better visual fidelity. This means if Black Ops 6 ran well on your system, so will the new title.
However, for players returning to the franchise after a break, the settings list does need some fine-tuning, more so if you're on a low-end GPU. Let's review the ideal settings we recommend for an ideal experience.
Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for low-end GPUs
With sufficient settings fine-tuning, Black Ops 7 beta runs well on low-end GPUs (Image via Xbox)
For most low-end GPUs, you can realistically target 60-90 FPS with stable performance in Black Ops 7. Before starting, ensure your game meets the minimum requirements (Ryzen 5 1400/Core i5-6600 with RX 470/GTX 1060 and 8 GB RAM).
The game is well optimized to run at decent settings with the Low preset, meaning stutters and lag will be minimal if you have at least 16 GB of RAM and 6 GB VRAM. Here's the detailed settings list to follow:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
- Display Monitor: Primary Monitor
- Display Adapter: RTX 3050, GTX 1660 Ti, RX 7600, RTX 5050, or equivalent
- Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (or lower if needed)
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
Sustainability
- Eco Mode Preset: Custom
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: 120 FPS (or unlimited)
- Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
- Pause Game Rendering: On
- Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
Global Quality
- Graphic Preset: Custom
- Render Resolution: 90-95%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FSR 3 (Quality mode)
- FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 70-80
- AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 70-75
- Variable Rate Shading: On
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality: Low
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shader Quality: Low
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
Environment
- Terrain Quality: Very Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Off
Field of View
- Field of View (FOV): 90-105 (personal preference)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Read more: Black Ops 7 complete cast list and characters
Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for mid-range GPUs
On mid-range GPUs like the RTX 5060 and RX 9600, you can easily expect 120-144 FPS at 1080p while cranking up the settings to Medium. This ensures the game looks sharp and crisp while delivering smooth framerates to enjoy competitive matches in Warzone and Black Ops 7 multiplayer. Our recommended settings list is as follows:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
- Display Monitor: Primary Monitor
- Display Adapter: RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 4060, RTX 5060, RX 7600 XT, or equivalent
- Screen Refresh Rate: Native refresh rate
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Sustainability
- Eco Mode Preset: Custom
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited (or 180 FPS)
- Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
- Pause Game Rendering: On
- Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
Global Quality
- Graphic Preset: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS or DLSS (Balanced)
- FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 80-90
- AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off (or On if supported)
- VRAM Scale Target: 80-85
- Variable Rate Shading: On
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality: Low
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shader Quality: Medium
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
Environment
- Terrain Quality: Low
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Off
Field of View
- Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 95
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Best Black Ops 7 Beta graphics settings for high-end GPUs
High-end graphics cards generally won't have much problem playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at decent framerates. With some powerful GPUs like the RTX 4080 Super and 5080, expect sky-high 200+ FPS without major stutters or tears.
We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the best experience. Those with capable cards can push the resolution to 1440p or 4K, but 1080p is ideal for pure competitive experiences in Black Ops 7.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Borderless
- Display Monitor: Primary Monitor (BenQ EX2710U or equivalent)
- Display Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 (or RTX 5070, RTX 5080, RTX 4080 Super, RX 7900 XTX, or equivalent)
- Screen Refresh Rate: 120 Hz (or maximum supported)
- Display Resolution: Auto: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Restart Shaders Pre-Loading: Enabled
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Gamma/Brightness: Personal preference
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Sustainability
- Eco Mode Preset: Custom
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom (240+ or unlimited)
- Reduce Menu Render Resolution: Maximal
- Pause Game Rendering: On
- Reduce Quality When Inactive: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
Global Quality
- Graphic Preset: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FIDELITYFX CAS
- FIDELITYFX CAS Strength: 100
- AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off
- VRAM Scale Target: 85-90
- Variable Rate Shading: On
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Ultra
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality: Medium
- Particle Resolution: Medium
- Bullet Impacts: Off
- Persistent Effects: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shader Quality: Medium
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Default
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Medium
Environment
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Off
Field of View
- Field of View (FOV): 105 (personal preference)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
Camera
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
Read more: All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 weapons
Overall, Call of Duty has optimized its graphics on modern PC hardware incrementally over the past few years. Black Ops 7 builds on that experience. With the above settings applied, the game runs optimally on a wide range of hardware.