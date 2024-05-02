Best Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are capable of handling the latest video games like Gray Zone Warfare, though they were released years ago. Although the graphics cards have been replaced by significantly more powerful options like the RTX 3060 and RTX 4060, you can still squeeze a playable frame rate out of the two cards in almost every modern AAA title with some tweaks to their settings.
Gray Zone Warfare can be quite demanding on the hardware. As such, spending some time tweaking this title's settings is recommended to maintain a decent FPS in it. The game packs a bunch of customizable options. To help you get a decent experience, the best settings to use in this title when it's running on the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are provided below.
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 2060
The RTX 2060 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU, and you can still stick to that resolution in Gray Zone to yield a decent frame rate on this card. The game runs best with a mix of High and Medium settings applied on the 2060. We recommend turning FSR with frame generation on for the best experience.
The settings to use in this title for the RTX 2060 are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920x1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: Medium
- Reflections quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: Medium
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
With extra VRAM, Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful for demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare. However, for a balanced experience with high framerates, we recommend a similar mix of High and Medium settings with FSR frame generation turned on.
The best settings to use for this card are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: Medium
- Reflections quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Nvidia's RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are aging GPUs. Despite being almost over four years old now, these cards continue to deliver in the latest titles like Gray Zone Warfare. With the provided settings applied, you can get a decent experience in the new first-person-shooter title.