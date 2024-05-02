Best Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are capable of handling the latest video games like Gray Zone Warfare, though they were released years ago. Although the graphics cards have been replaced by significantly more powerful options like the RTX 3060 and RTX 4060, you can still squeeze a playable frame rate out of the two cards in almost every modern AAA title with some tweaks to their settings.

Gray Zone Warfare can be quite demanding on the hardware. As such, spending some time tweaking this title's settings is recommended to maintain a decent FPS in it. The game packs a bunch of customizable options. To help you get a decent experience, the best settings to use in this title when it's running on the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are provided below.

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

Gray Zone Warfare bundles top-notch visuals on PC (Image via Steam)

The RTX 2060 was launched as a 1080p gaming GPU, and you can still stick to that resolution in Gray Zone to yield a decent frame rate on this card. The game runs best with a mix of High and Medium settings applied on the 2060. We recommend turning FSR with frame generation on for the best experience.

The settings to use in this title for the RTX 2060 are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920x1,080

1,920x1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: Medium

Medium Reflections quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super continues to be a fantastic GPU for budget gaming (Image via Nvidia)

With extra VRAM, Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful for demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare. However, for a balanced experience with high framerates, we recommend a similar mix of High and Medium settings with FSR frame generation turned on.

The best settings to use for this card are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: Medium

Medium Reflections quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Nvidia's RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are aging GPUs. Despite being almost over four years old now, these cards continue to deliver in the latest titles like Gray Zone Warfare. With the provided settings applied, you can get a decent experience in the new first-person-shooter title.