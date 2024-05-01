Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card you can use to play the latest video games, like Gray Zone Warfare. The GPU is now available in two variants: one at $179 with 6 GB VRAM and another at $249 with 8 GB. The latter is much more powerful, given it has higher core counts and power draw limits. However, both cards are enough to play the new shooter at decent framerates at 1080p.

You need to spend some time customizing the settings options in Gray Zone Warfare. The game can be particularly demanding at the higher settings. Thus, without enough fine-tuning, framerates may be quite bad on the RTX 3050. To help you get started, this article lists the ideal combinations for the card.

Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for casual gaming on Nvidia RTX 3050

Gray Zone Warfare has some fantastic graphics (Image via Steam)

The RTX 3050 was primarily launched for 1080p gaming with some compromises. To this date, the card can deliver almost 60 FPS at this resolution in demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare.

However, to achieve this framerate, you'll have to crank down the settings to Medium with DLSS set to Quality. Although FSR supports frame generation on this GPU, it delivers worse picture quality ⎯ a trade-off not worth it for casual gamers.

Here is a list of the best settings for the card:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium Reflections quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: N/A

N/A XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for competitive gaming on RTX 3050

Competitive gamers need to rely on the Low settings in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Steam)

If you are looking for more than 60 FPS in Gray Zone Warfare with the Nvidia RTX 3050, you'll have to crank down the settings even further. With FSR frame generation turned on and the Low preset, you can get high framerates in the title.

Here is a list of the ideal settings for high FPS on the RTX 3050:

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low Reflections quality: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

The RTX 3050 can deliver fantastic performance in Gray Zone Warfare with the above settings combinations applied. You can expect the best experience in the 8 GB variant. The 6 GB card is much weaker (about 34% less powerful, according to theoretical estimates) and might require players to stick to the Low preset throughout.