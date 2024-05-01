Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card you can use to play the latest video games, like Gray Zone Warfare. The GPU is now available in two variants: one at $179 with 6 GB VRAM and another at $249 with 8 GB. The latter is much more powerful, given it has higher core counts and power draw limits. However, both cards are enough to play the new shooter at decent framerates at 1080p.
You need to spend some time customizing the settings options in Gray Zone Warfare. The game can be particularly demanding at the higher settings. Thus, without enough fine-tuning, framerates may be quite bad on the RTX 3050. To help you get started, this article lists the ideal combinations for the card.
Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for casual gaming on Nvidia RTX 3050
The RTX 3050 was primarily launched for 1080p gaming with some compromises. To this date, the card can deliver almost 60 FPS at this resolution in demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare.
However, to achieve this framerate, you'll have to crank down the settings to Medium with DLSS set to Quality. Although FSR supports frame generation on this GPU, it delivers worse picture quality ⎯ a trade-off not worth it for casual gamers.
Here is a list of the best settings for the card:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- Reflections quality: Medium
- Foliage quality: Medium
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: N/A
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Gray Zone Warfare graphics settings for competitive gaming on RTX 3050
If you are looking for more than 60 FPS in Gray Zone Warfare with the Nvidia RTX 3050, you'll have to crank down the settings even further. With FSR frame generation turned on and the Low preset, you can get high framerates in the title.
Here is a list of the ideal settings for high FPS on the RTX 3050:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: Low
- Shadow quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Effects quality: Low
- Reflections quality: Low
- Foliage quality: Low
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: On
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
The RTX 3050 can deliver fantastic performance in Gray Zone Warfare with the above settings combinations applied. You can expect the best experience in the 8 GB variant. The 6 GB card is much weaker (about 34% less powerful, according to theoretical estimates) and might require players to stick to the Low preset throughout.