Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are high-end graphics cards designed for playing the newest video games, like Gray Zone Warfare, at 1440p resolutions. These GPUs pack the latest rendering technologies like improved ray tracing, DLSS 3 with frame generation, and heightened efficiency. This translates to superb framerates in almost every video game without major performance hiccups.

Gray Zone Warfare can be quite demanding, especially at high resolutions. Fine-tuning the game is recommended for getting the best experience on the new 70-class GPUs. For optimal gameplay, we will list the ideal combinations in this article.

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super

Gray Zone Warfare features breathtaking graphics on PC (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are fantastic QHD gaming cards that can easily play Gray Zone at 1440p with the High preset applied. This ensures a balance between visuals and framerates, allowing gamers to enjoy the best of both worlds. We recommend FSR frame generation alongside for higher framerate gains.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 4070 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super can handle Gray Zone Warfare like a champ (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are significantly more capable than their non-Ti counterparts. These GPUs can play Gray Zone Warfare at up to 4K resolutions without major performance issues. We recommend the High settings with DLSS with frame generation turned on for the best results.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the most capable graphics cards you could buy today. These GPUs are filled with hardware to the brim, allowing them to push the best framerates in demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare. With the above combinations, expect superb FPS while maintaining visual quality.