Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are high-end graphics cards designed for playing the newest video games, like Gray Zone Warfare, at 1440p resolutions. These GPUs pack the latest rendering technologies like improved ray tracing, DLSS 3 with frame generation, and heightened efficiency. This translates to superb framerates in almost every video game without major performance hiccups.
Gray Zone Warfare can be quite demanding, especially at high resolutions. Fine-tuning the game is recommended for getting the best experience on the new 70-class GPUs. For optimal gameplay, we will list the ideal combinations in this article.
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super
The RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are fantastic QHD gaming cards that can easily play Gray Zone at 1440p with the High preset applied. This ensures a balance between visuals and framerates, allowing gamers to enjoy the best of both worlds. We recommend FSR frame generation alongside for higher framerate gains.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 4070 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are significantly more capable than their non-Ti counterparts. These GPUs can play Gray Zone Warfare at up to 4K resolutions without major performance issues. We recommend the High settings with DLSS with frame generation turned on for the best results.

The settings are identical to the RTX 4070/4070 Super configuration above, except for:
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto (instead of Quality)
The detailed settings list is as follows:
The RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are some of the most capable graphics cards you could buy today. These GPUs are filled with hardware to the brim, allowing them to push the best framerates in demanding titles like Gray Zone Warfare. With the above combinations, expect superb FPS while maintaining visual quality.