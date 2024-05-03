Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are powerful 4K gaming graphics cards that can play the latest and most demanding titles, like Gray Zone Warfare, at sky-high framerates without major performance issues. The GPUs are some of the most powerful in the market and offer a solid experience regardless of how poorly optimized and demanding a title is.
In Gray Zone Warfare, we recommend a couple of tweaks to the settings for a balanced experience. The game easily plays at 4K resolutions, and with these customizations, you can get a balance between framerates and visual quality.
Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080
The Nvidia RTX 4080 can play Gray Zone Warfare at competitive framerates even at 4K resolutions. The graphics card can best run the title at High settings. We recommend using FSR frame generation for higher framerate gains.
The detailed settings list for the 4080 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super
The RTX 4080 Super isn't any more powerful than the original variant. However, it is $200 cheaper and is being sold currently. This makes it a much better option for gamers. The GPU can easily run Gray Zone Warfare at 4K with the High settings applied.
Our recommendation for the 4080 Super is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Windowed fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
- Vertical FOV: 75
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: 99
- Contrast: 98
- Saturation: 99
- Gamma: 105
- Frame rate limit: 240 FPS
- Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- 3D Resolution: N/A
- Global illumination: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Texture resolution: High
- Effects quality: High
- Reflections quality: High
- Foliage quality: High
Postprocessing
- Post-processing: Low
- Motion blur: None
- Sharpening: 0
- Colorblind mode: Off
- Colorblind mode strength: 10
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS
- Anti-aliasing quality: Off
- Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto
- Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- XeSS Super Sampling: N/A
Both the 4080 and 4080 Super are very capable graphics cards designed for top-notch performance. They can play Gray Zone Warfare at superb visual quality with the above settings combinations applied.