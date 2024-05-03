Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4080 Super are powerful 4K gaming graphics cards that can play the latest and most demanding titles, like Gray Zone Warfare, at sky-high framerates without major performance issues. The GPUs are some of the most powerful in the market and offer a solid experience regardless of how poorly optimized and demanding a title is.

In Gray Zone Warfare, we recommend a couple of tweaks to the settings for a balanced experience. The game easily plays at 4K resolutions, and with these customizations, you can get a balance between framerates and visual quality.

Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 is one of the most powerful GPUs ever made (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia RTX 4080 can play Gray Zone Warfare at competitive framerates even at 4K resolutions. The graphics card can best run the title at High settings. We recommend using FSR frame generation for higher framerate gains.

The detailed settings list for the 4080 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

The RTX 4080 Super can handle Gray Zone Warfare at high framerates (Image via Steam)

The RTX 4080 Super isn't any more powerful than the original variant. However, it is $200 cheaper and is being sold currently. This makes it a much better option for gamers. The GPU can easily run Gray Zone Warfare at 4K with the High settings applied.

Our recommendation for the 4080 Super is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Both the 4080 and 4080 Super are very capable graphics cards designed for top-notch performance. They can play Gray Zone Warfare at superb visual quality with the above settings combinations applied.