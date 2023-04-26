5 Best high-end phones to play Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is finally available for download on PC and mobile devices, with its pre-registration already crossing over five million users. All players can access the game simultaneously from anywhere, as it’s available globally. You can also join the fun and start playing the game immediately. But you might be wondering which phones can run this game at its best.

Honkai Star Rail will require up to 8GB of storage space on any smartphone, as stated on the official system requirements page. You would also need a powerful smartphone that can handle the game effortlessly if you want to play it at 60 frames per second with very high settings enabled. So, in this article, we have listed the top five smartphones which can handle the beautiful 3D simulation game without any hiccups.

Top 5 high-end smartphones that can easily play Honkai Star Rail

The top flagship smartphones for playing Honkai Star Rail in high settings are listed below:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with all the best camera features you can expect on any smartphone, but it can also play any game with the best frame rates. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, you can expect impeccable gameplay on its gorgeous 2K Super AMOLED display.

Alongside the best processor available, you get up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. All these specs make it one of the few smartphones that can run the Honkai Star Rail without lagging. The realistic color reproduction on its display also makes for a fun gaming experience.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inches 120Hz Battery 5,000mAh, 45W charging

2) Vivo X90 Pro Plus

Next, we have another flagship Android smartphone from Vivo with impressive camera hardware. This smartphone also comes with a vivid 2K AMOLED display alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes for a pleasant gaming experience for most gamers.

The phone also charges fully in under 35 minutes, ensuring your battery is topped quickly and without excessive heating. In addition, you can rely on X90 Pro Plus to play Honka Star Rail in the highest settings without any lags or stutters.

Device Vivo X90 Pro Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78-inches LTPO4 120Hz AMOLED Battery 4700mAh, 80W charging

3) Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with Apple’s most powerful A16 Bionic chipset. This chipset is battery efficient and can run any game on the App Store. With the introduction of Dynamic Island, the viewing experience on this display is also great.

Similarly, Honkai Star Rail will also run perfectly on the iPhone 14 Pro, and you can expect long gaming sessions, as Apple has improved the battery life on this phone as well. If you prefer iOS over Android, the Apple iPhone Pro should be your number one choice to play this excellent RPG game.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Processor Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1 inchLTPO Super Retina 120HZ Battery 3200mAh, 20W

4) OnePlus 11

OnePlus released its latest flagship smartphone this year, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 11 is also the cheapest phone on this list so far, but it still easily handles any game without any issues and emits heat in a controlled manner.

Up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 120Hz AMOLED, and a 5,000mAh battery are all the best high-end features found on this smartphone. Another great thing about this phone is that it lasts an entire day. The OnePlus 11’s robust cooling system and extended battery life enable it to tackle demanding gaming tasks without issues.

Device OnePlus 11 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7-inches LTPO3 120Hz AMOLED Battery 5,000mah, 100W charging

5) Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

With the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, Asus has launched a perfect and probably the best gaming smartphone you can buy now. The phone also recently received the Android 13 update, and you can play Honkai Star Rail on it without any lags and enjoy the best experience.

The phone also boasts up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, meaning you can store all games on it. In addition, the battery has a large capacity of 6000mAh and enables wired charging at 65W QuickCharge 5.0. Overall, for Honkai Star Rail, this should be your top smartphone gaming option.

Device Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.78-inches 165Hz AMOLED Battery 6,000mAh, 65W charging

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda’s Gaming Tech news.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

