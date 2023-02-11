Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super were launched as 1440p gaming cards. Originally priced at $500, the GPUs were a good mix of performance and value when they launched back in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Even almost three to four years after their release, the GPUs can handle modern AAA titles without breaking a sweat. It is also estimated that the PS5 GPU is as powerful as the RTX 2070 Super, which would make it a sweet spot for gaming for years to come.
The RTX 2070 and the RTX 2070 Super are powerful enough for Hogwarts Legacy
The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super are still powerful video cards, even years after their release. Although the newer 70-class GPUs are much more powerful than their Turing-based counterparts, the graphics cards hold up pretty well at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.
Both cards can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy. The best settings for them are listed below.
Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 at 1080p
The RTX 2070 can max out the game at 1080p. The best settings are listed below.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 at 1440p
Users will have to compromise a bit on the graphics fidelity to achieve a playable framerate at QHD. However, the game still looks fantastic with the following settings applied:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Population Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 Super at 1080p
The RTX 2070 Super is a powerful card for 1080p gaming. Hogwarts Legacy can easily be played on the highest settings.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 Super at 1440p
1440p gaming with the 2070 Super is possible. The card can handle the game on high settings without major performance drops.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Overall, the RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super still stack up pretty well in 2023. Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized game, so players with these GPUs won't have any major problems playing the title.
