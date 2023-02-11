Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super were launched as 1440p gaming cards. Originally priced at $500, the GPUs were a good mix of performance and value when they launched back in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Even almost three to four years after their release, the GPUs can handle modern AAA titles without breaking a sweat. It is also estimated that the PS5 GPU is as powerful as the RTX 2070 Super, which would make it a sweet spot for gaming for years to come.

The RTX 2070 and the RTX 2070 Super are powerful enough for Hogwarts Legacy

The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super are still powerful video cards, even years after their release. Although the newer 70-class GPUs are much more powerful than their Turing-based counterparts, the graphics cards hold up pretty well at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Both cards can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy. The best settings for them are listed below.

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 at 1080p

The RTX 2070 can max out the game at 1080p. The best settings are listed below.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 at 1440p

Users will have to compromise a bit on the graphics fidelity to achieve a playable framerate at QHD. However, the game still looks fantastic with the following settings applied:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 Super at 1080p

The RTX 2070 Super is a powerful card for 1080p gaming. Hogwarts Legacy can easily be played on the highest settings.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Hogwarts Legacy with the RTX 2070 Super at 1440p

1440p gaming with the 2070 Super is possible. The card can handle the game on high settings without major performance drops.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but you can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Overall, the RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super still stack up pretty well in 2023. Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized game, so players with these GPUs won't have any major problems playing the title.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes