Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptops

RTX 3050-powered laptops are among the most popular gaming devices on the market, as they feature the latest technology. Moreover, their prices won't drill a massive hole in gamers' pockets as they cost under $1,000.

The GPU's ability to run the latest AAA titles on the market makes it highly sought after. Titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake run easily at 1080p resolution, albeit with certain compromises to visual quality.

Since choosing the best game settings can be challenging for some, we have listed the best combinations for the RTX 3050 mobile GPU in this guide.

RTX 3050 laptops can run Hogwarts Legacy with compromises

RTX 3050 laptop GPUs are not the most powerful pixel pushers in the market and are only marginally faster than the GTX 1650 desktop GPU from two generations ago. The graphics processor packs 64 Tensor scores and 16 RT cores, which ensures it supports the latest technologies like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and temporal upscaling.

However, the pricing of the laptops powered by the graphics processor makes it lucrative. Thus, gamers on a budget can consider these devices over last-gen offerings.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at best visual quality

With some tweaks to the graphics settings, RTX 3050 laptops can run Hogwarts Legacy while maintaining a stable framerate. The following settings ensure decent graphics:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at high framerates

Gamers can compromise a little more on the visual quality of Hogwarts Legacy to get over 60 FPS. The following settings will help achieve the same while ensuring decent graphics quality:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Balanced

Nvidia DLSS Balanced Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

The RTX 3050 laptop GPU is not a powerful graphics processor. However, since it supports technologies like temporary upscaling, gamers can run modern AAA titles without running into major framerate drops and stutters.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes