Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptops

RTX 3050-powered laptops are among the most popular gaming devices on the market, as they feature the latest technology. Moreover, their prices won't drill a massive hole in gamers' pockets as they cost under $1,000.
The GPU's ability to run the latest AAA titles on the market makes it highly sought after. Titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake run easily at 1080p resolution, albeit with certain compromises to visual quality.
Since choosing the best game settings can be challenging for some, we have listed the best combinations for the RTX 3050 mobile GPU in this guide.
RTX 3050 laptops can run Hogwarts Legacy with compromises
RTX 3050 laptop GPUs are not the most powerful pixel pushers in the market and are only marginally faster than the GTX 1650 desktop GPU from two generations ago. The graphics processor packs 64 Tensor scores and 16 RT cores, which ensures it supports the latest technologies like hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and temporal upscaling.
However, the pricing of the laptops powered by the graphics processor makes it lucrative. Thus, gamers on a budget can consider these devices over last-gen offerings.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at best visual quality
With some tweaks to the graphics settings, RTX 3050 laptops can run Hogwarts Legacy while maintaining a stable framerate. The following settings ensure decent graphics:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Material Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Medium
- Population Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 at high framerates
Gamers can compromise a little more on the visual quality of Hogwarts Legacy to get over 60 FPS. The following settings will help achieve the same while ensuring decent graphics quality:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Balanced
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Medium
- Foliage Quality: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
The RTX 3050 laptop GPU is not a powerful graphics processor. However, since it supports technologies like temporary upscaling, gamers can run modern AAA titles without running into major framerate drops and stutters.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.