Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Honkai: Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, to become the fourth title from the entire Honkai series. The game features a sublime new world with fantasy content and various characters that can be used to engage in fights. PC users equipped with Nvidia RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti can play this game at its highest possible graphics settings without putting too much load on the graphics card.

Honkai: Star Rail has a unique art style that can weigh heavily due to the number of items and spells that need to be rendered. However, the latest RTX 40 series from Nvidia is capable of breezing through this new Role Playing Game (RPG) released by HoYoverse.

Let us take a look at the best graphics settings for Honkai: Star Rail on the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

Most optimal Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is a top-tier card that can run almost all recent titles at 4K resolution and a stable frame rate. It is capable of handling high amounts of load due to its advanced architecture and is currently one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market.

Below are the best settings for Honkai: Star Rail for RTX 4070 users:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 3840 × 2160 Full Screen

3840 × 2160 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

The RTX 4070 can easily run the game at 4K resolution with the highest graphical presets for all available options. Players can opt to lower some of the options, like the Bloom Effect and Light Quality, if the visual quality of the game is too vibrant.

Most optimal Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is a step above the regular 4070 and can outperform it in demanding titles. Needless to say, the RTX 4070 Ti can also run the game in the highest possible graphics settings.

Below are the graphics settings for players using the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 3840 × 2160 Full Screen

3840 × 2160 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

While it is unlikely that a gaming rig equipped with Nvidia RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti may face issues running Honkai: Star Rail, players can choose to lower the resolution if the temperature of the hardware rises. It is best to avoid pushing limits to ensure that the system’s longevity is preserved.

The latest HoYoverse RPG offers various characters and fighting mechanics, attracting a large number of players. The world map allows you to explore the game and build the strength of in-game characters to battle their enemies. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes