Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were launched as 1080p gaming GPUs in the last generation. They continue to be capable of playing the latest games like Horizon Forbidden West at the said resolution. However, given the cards' age, it's time to start cranking down some of the graphics settings to maintain a good framerate.

The new PlayStation PC port bundles many graphics settings that can make fine-tuning a chore. To help you with the process, we will list the ideal combinations for the best performance on PC in this article.

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 packs some punch in 1080p gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3060 can easily handle Horizon Forbidden West at high settings at 1080p resolutions. The game supports Nvidia DLSS, which helps with the framerates on this card. We recommend setting the upscaling tech to the Dynamic preset to get a mix of picture quality and performance.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 3060 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic

4x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: High

High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Horizon Forbidden West features breathtaking graphics (Image via PlayStation)

The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more capable than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, players with this GPU can crank up some settings to Very High without losing much performance. We recommend the following settings for the 3060 Ti:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: Very high

Very high Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: Very high

Very high Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be superb GPUs for playing the latest games. By applying the graphics settings tweaks listed above, you can expect superb framerates in Forbidden West. Support for DLSS helps players maintain decent FPS.