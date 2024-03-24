Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were launched as 1080p gaming GPUs in the last generation. They continue to be capable of playing the latest games like Horizon Forbidden West at the said resolution. However, given the cards' age, it's time to start cranking down some of the graphics settings to maintain a good framerate.
The new PlayStation PC port bundles many graphics settings that can make fine-tuning a chore. To help you with the process, we will list the ideal combinations for the best performance on PC in this article.
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 can easily handle Horizon Forbidden West at high settings at 1080p resolutions. The game supports Nvidia DLSS, which helps with the framerates on this card. We recommend setting the upscaling tech to the Dynamic preset to get a mix of picture quality and performance.
The ideal settings combination for the RTX 3060 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more capable than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, players with this GPU can crank up some settings to Very High without losing much performance. We recommend the following settings for the 3060 Ti:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: Very high
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: Very high
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be superb GPUs for playing the latest games. By applying the graphics settings tweaks listed above, you can expect superb framerates in Forbidden West. Support for DLSS helps players maintain decent FPS.