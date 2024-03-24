Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the last generation, the Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be capable enough to play the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. However, to stick to UHD resolutions, you now need to crank down the resolution to maintain an optimal framerate.
Like any other AAA game, Horizon Forbidden West bundles quite a few customizable graphics settings. But going through them manually trying to find the best combinations can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started quickly, we will list the ideal settings combinations.
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 graphics card can play Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolutions with some tweaks. We recommend the High settings in the title. With DLSS set to Dynamic, you can get decent framerates without losing a ton of visual fidelity.
The ideal settings combination for the RTX 3080 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti packs significantly more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can play Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolutions with a couple of settings turned up to Very High.
The following settings combination works best for the 3080 Ti in Horizon Forbidden West:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: Very high
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: Very high
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable video graphics cards, despite being somewhat old at this point. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect superb performance at 4K resolutions.