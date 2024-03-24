Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the last generation, the Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be capable enough to play the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. However, to stick to UHD resolutions, you now need to crank down the resolution to maintain an optimal framerate.

Like any other AAA game, Horizon Forbidden West bundles quite a few customizable graphics settings. But going through them manually trying to find the best combinations can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started quickly, we will list the ideal settings combinations.

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Horizon Forbidden West features breathtaking visuals on PC (Image via PlayStation/Guerrilla Games)

The RTX 3080 graphics card can play Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolutions with some tweaks. We recommend the High settings in the title. With DLSS set to Dynamic, you can get decent framerates without losing a ton of visual fidelity.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 3080 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic

4x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: High

High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be powerful enough to play the latest titles (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3080 Ti packs significantly more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can play Horizon Forbidden West at 4K resolutions with a couple of settings turned up to Very High.

The following settings combination works best for the 3080 Ti in Horizon Forbidden West:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: Very high

Very high Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: Very high

Very high Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are capable video graphics cards, despite being somewhat old at this point. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect superb performance at 4K resolutions.