Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are high-performance graphics cards that were launched to play the latest games at 1440p resolutions without any framerate issues. Although the GPUs have already been replaced by the newer RTX 4070, they continue to be mighty options for playing the latest titles like Immortals of Aveum.

The latest first-person shooter, however, is a demanding game developed in Unreal Engine 5. It requires some of the best hardware for a decent experience. Even gamers with the high-performance 3070 and 3070 Ti will have to dial down the settings for an optimal experience in the game.

In this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the last-gen 70-class graphics cards. Our primary target is a smooth and playable 40-50 FPS in the title since 60 FPS requires a ton of compromises that might not be worth it in most cases.

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can handle Immortals of Aveum at 1440p with the high settings applied. Gamers can rely on 1440p. That said, it requires a bit of temporal upscaling to maintain the high resolution. Otherwise, if you want the best visual fidelity, 1080p is always an option worth considering (only if you are rocking an FHD display).

Our recommendations for the best experience in Immortals of Aveum are as follows:

Display

Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Gamma correction: As per preference

As per preference Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality AMD FSR: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD FSR 2:

Graphics

Field view: 75.5

75.5 Texture quality: High

High Visual effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post processing quality: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: On

On Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Atmosphere quality: High

High Cinematics depth of field quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Light shafts: On

On Local exposure: On

On Mesh quality: High

High Cinematics motion blur quality: High

High Particle quality: High

High Shadow mesh quality: High

High Shadow resolution quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Mesh pool size: High

High Shadow rendering pool size: High

High Render target pool size: 20

Best Immortals of Aveum graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is much more powerful than the older 3070. The GPU can handle the title at slightly higher settings than its non-Ti sibling without major framerate hiccups. Gamers can turn off DLSS in this title and still maintain a good framerate at 1440p.

The best settings combination for the 3070 Ti in the shooter is as follows:

Display

Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Gamma correction: As per preference

As per preference Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-Sync: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off AMD FSR: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On AMD FSR 2:

Graphics

Field view: 75.5

75.5 Texture quality: High

High Visual effects quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post processing quality: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: On

On Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Atmosphere quality: High

High Cinematics depth of field quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Light shafts: On

On Local exposure: On

On Mesh quality: High

High Cinematics motion blur quality: High

High Particle quality: High

High Shadow mesh quality: High

High Shadow resolution quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Mesh pool size: High

High Shadow rendering pool size: High

High Render target pool size: 20

As discussed, the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are high-performance graphics cards that can handle most titles at 1440p with the highest settings applied. Although Immortals of Aveum is a bit more demanding, gamers can expect an adequate experience in the title.