5 best Intel gaming laptops to buy in 2023

As the gaming industry continues to grow, the demand for powerful and efficient gaming laptops has increased. Both casual and professional gamers now require laptops that can run the latest games without lag, while also providing immersive graphics and smooth gameplay. Intel chips are a crucial component of some of the best gaming laptops, including both budget-friendly and premium options.

In this article, we'll show you some of the best Intel gaming laptops to buy in 2023. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right laptop that fits your needs and budget. This list should help you narrow down your search and find the perfect gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 and four other Intel gaming laptops to elevate your gaming experience

1) Acer Nitro 5 ($1,069.98)

Device Acer Nitro 5 CPU Intel Core i7-11800H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Display 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS RAM 32GB

The Acer Nitro 5 is an affordable and reliable Intel gaming laptop. It packs decent specs with its Intel Core i7-11800H, 32GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, providing a decent 1080p performance on most recently released games. With its 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS display, it ensures a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti supports real-time ray tracing, making the Acer Nitro 5 one of the most budget-friendly Intel gaming laptops currently available in the market. The laptop also has a sleek, elegant design that gives it a premium look.

2) ASUS ROG Strix G16 2023 ($1,999.99)

Device ASUS ROG Strix G16 2023 CPU Intel Core i9-13980HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Display 16” 16:10 FHD 165Hz RAM 16GB

Next in line is the ASUS ROG Strix G16 2023, which is here to take your gaming experience to a whole new level. Powered by the Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, this Intel gaming laptop is a perfect blend of style and specs. It also features an impressive 144Hz refresh rate that makes gaming smoother and more immersive than ever before.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 2023 is priced at $1,999.99 and is worth every penny. It's not the most budget-friendly gaming laptop out there, but if you're looking for a balance between quality and performance, this laptop is a steal.

3) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming ($2,569.99)

Device Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming CPU Intel i9-12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Display 16" 240Hz, G-SYNC RAM 32 GB LPDDR5

Now that we've reached the mid-point of our list, things are getting serious. The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming is a powerhouse in the laptop world, with impressive specs and a sleek design.

It comes with an Intel i9-12900H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. That's some serious power under the hood, and with a 16-inch 240Hz display, you won't miss out on any details, no matter how fast the action gets.

4) Razer Blade 18 ($2,899.99)

Device Razer Blade 18 CPU Intel Core i9-13950HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Display 18" QHD+ 240 Hz, 16:10 RAM 16 GB DDR5

Next, we have Razer Blade 18. This sleek-looking Intel laptop is an absolute beast when it comes to gaming. Its 18" QHD+ IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate will have your gameplay looking as smooth as silk.

Plus, it's powered by an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, giving you all the power you need to crush your enemies in-game. As for performance, this beast has a whopping 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, making sure all your games and applications run seamlessly.

5) MSI Titan GT77 ($5,842.61)

Device MSI Titan GT77 CPU Intel Core i9-13980HX GPU RTX 4090 Display 17.3" UHD 144Hz RAM 128GB DDR5

Last but not least, the MSI Titan GT77 is one of the best Intel gaming laptops money can buy. With a price tag of $5,842, this is definitely not a laptop for casual gamers who play for fun. However, this is a great piece of hardware to elevate the gaming experience of professional gamers.

The MSI Titan GT77's performance doesn't disappoint. With its Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and the latest RTX 4090 graphics card, it can easily handle any recent AAA titles in max settings.

Conclusion

From Acer Nitro 5 to MSI Titan GT77, the aforementioned Intel gaming laptops pack outstanding performance, features, and a reasonable price tag. Whether you are a casual or professional user, these laptops will ensure that you have an incredible gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

