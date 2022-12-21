Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro deals in Holiday Sale 2022

2021's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models have proven to be massively successful in many aspects. Interestingly, the series continues to attract buyers, even when a younger generation of iPhones exists.

The ongoing holiday sales have been a boon for many Apple fans looking to grab new tech products. As expected, the 13, 13 Pro, and their variants have been major targets this season, with major retailers and carriers listing exciting offers.

The launch of the iPhone 14 series has allowed retailers to slash the prices of the 2021 models by a considerable notch.

Shopping enthusiasts have no reason to deny offers on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, especially because the difference between the said generations is subtle.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have some great holiday offers on the iPhone 13 series

At the moment, top holiday sales retailers Amazon, Newegg, Target, and Best Buy don't feature any direct discounts on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. Pre-holiday and early holiday offers were available on these models, but those deals have seemingly ended. This could be attributed to the ongoing supply chain crisis that Apple had earlier projected.

Fortunately, top-line carriers, namely Verizon and AT&T, have listed some quenching offers on the said models. Users can buy an eligible device to avail 0% APR installment plans and enhanced trade-in values. Of course, you will require an old device that you want to exchange to make full use of the trade-in offer.

AT&T

AT&T has a pretty intriguing offer for iPhone 13 and 13 Pro enthusiasts. You can get the iPhone 13 starting at $5 per month for 36 months. The requirements are:

Purchase an iPhone 13 - 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB - on a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (upfront) and $35 activation/upgrade fee.

Activate or maintain eligible postpaid unlimited wireless service (min. $75/mo. for new unlimited customers before discounts.).

If you meet the requirements, you will receive:

Up to $550 in bill credits on the 128GB variant

Up to $470 in bill credits on the 256GB variant

Up to $490 in bill credits on the 512GB variant

Similarly, you can grab a 13 Pro at $25 per month for 36 months (512GB variant) or a 13 Pro Max at $20 per month for 36 months (128GB variant). The requirements are the same as that of the base device. Once you fulfill the requirements, you'll receive up to $300 in bill credits for the 13 Pro and up to $280 in bill credits for the 13 Pro Max.

Verizon

Verizon currently features a trade-in offer where you can exchange an old device to grab up to a $600 discount on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models.

Follow these steps to avail of the offer via Verizon's website:

Buy any of the eligible devices from Verizon and opt for an installment plan or full retail price. Activate the phone through a valid Verizon plan. Visit vzw.com/tradein and sign in. Follow the instructions to submit your trade-in request.

Trading newer generation devices will guarantee you the maximum trade-in value. Older phones will attract a lesser trade-in value.

T-Mobile

Like Verizon, T-Mobile is currently offering a trade-in discount for the iPhone 13 series, which one can avail of through these steps:

Purchase a new iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 Mini on a monthly payment plan and pay the applicable sales tax on the pre-credit price at the time of purchase. Add a new line of service on an eligible plan. Trade in an eligible device in good condition. You'll receive a one-time bill credit based on your trade-in value and the balance of the offer via 24 monthly bill credits totaling up to $730.

Trading newer generation devices will guarantee you the maximum trade-in value. Older phones will attract a lesser trade-in value.

Retailers may list further discounts on the 2021 iPhone models in the days to come. However, the aforementioned offers are currently the only holiday sale discounts available on the said devices.

Poll : 0 votes