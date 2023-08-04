Best iPhone chargers under $50 you can buy right now

iPhone chargers are a pain point for Apple fans. The company stopped bundling an adapter with iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020. The Cupertino-based tech giant stated that those upgrading from an older iPhone already have a charger, and those upgrading wouldn't mind buying one. According to the company, this decision was taken due to environmental concerns and will save 861,000 tons of copper, zinc, and tin.

In the US, Apple sells the 20W USB-C power adapter for $19 and 35W dual USB-C port power adapter for $59. Several third-party Apple iPhone chargers under $50 are a great alternative to the original Apple charger. If you just bought an iPhone and need a charger, read ahead to understand and make an educated choice.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mophie 3-in-1 and 4 other best iPhone chargers

iPhone charging port (Image via Tom's Guide)

iPhones are expensive, and using cheap third-party chargers can damage your phone. To avoid damaging your latest iPhone 14 series device, it's best to pick MFI-certified Apple accessories. For the uninitiated, MFI means made for iPhone, made for iOS, or made for iPad. Several brands offer good MFI-certified iPhone chargers under $50, listed below.

1) Anker 312 Charger

Anker 312 is a compact charger with foldable prongs for iPhones. (Image via Amazon)

Anker is one of the reputed brands in the smartphone accessories industry, with a lineup of impressive products. The Anker 312 is one of the best iPhone chargers for old and new iPhones. The 30W charger comes with a compact form factor that folds further. Anker claims that this charger can charge iPhone three times faster than the original Apple charger. It also features a MultiProtect system that combines surge protection, short circuit prevention, and other advanced safety features.

2) Belkin BoostCharge

The Belkin BoostCharge is a compact GaN charger for iPhones. (Image via Amazon)

Belkin is a known brand and has partnered with Apple to sell iPhone accessories. The BoostCharge is a GaN charger from the brand with a compact form factor and 30W charging output. The company claims this charger can juice up an iPhone 8 or later to 50% in just 30 minutes. It has certified over-voltage protection, so you can charge your iPhone without overheating.

3) Spigen ArkStation Pro

Spigen ArkStation Pro is a GaN charger with IntelligentSafety Technology. (Image via Amazon)

Spigen is another notable accessories maker known for its quality iPhone chargers. The ArkStation Pro from the brand comes with dual USB C PD charging ports with 40W power output. It is a GaN charger with IntelligentSafety Technology to protect your iPhone from overheating and battery damage. It's an excellent pick for those looking for a compact yet fast charger for iPhone.

4) ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost

ESR HaloLock is a 2-in-1 charger with ESR CryoBoost cooling technology. (Image via Amazon)

If you own multiple Apple devices like an iPhone and AirPods, it gets a little hectic to manage different cables for them. The ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 CryoBoost iPhone charger is a Magsafe charger that can charge both the iPhone and AirPods at the same time. The MagSafe attachment features a phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech to charge your iPhone faster while keeping it cool. It is a perfect charger for those who own an iPhone and AirPods.

5) Mophie 3-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Stand

The Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is ideal for those who own iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. (Image via Amazon)

Mophie has long been a trusted brand for iPhone chargers and other accessories. This 3-in-1 charging stand is designed to fit the Apple Watch charger, Apple MagSafe charger and comes with a built-in AirPods charger as well. If you own these three Apple products, then this is the perfect accessory to pick up.

These are the best chargers you can pick up for your iPhone 14 or, along with your iPhone 15 series, purchase in September. If you are going to own just the iPhone, one of the bricks mentioned in this article will serve you well. However, if you also plan to build a mini ecosystem with Apple Watch, AirPods, etc., the best would be to pick up a multi-charger for all your devices.