5 best laptops for July 4 sale (2022)

On July 4, most major online markets offer mouth-watering deals on laptops. Markets including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and more will hold a sale that will get you the latest gadgets for incredible prices.

On laptops from Dell, HP, ASUS, Apple, and more, you will get to save up to $300, but there is no certainty that the stocks will last long enough for you to take advantage of the opportunity. This is why to make the most out of these deals, you will have to grab them before others, and there is no guarantee that the deals will last the whole day, either.

Save the most money buying laptops

5) ASUS TUF Dash F15 - Save $150

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 (Image via Amazon)

An exceptional gaming laptop with top-notch specifications, including Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 and the Intel 11th Gen i7 processor. It comes with the latest Windows 11 installed on a 512GB SSD, which the user can upgrade to. The pre-installed RAM is 16GB with the option to upgrade it to 32GB. The bezels are less than 20 mm thin, giving it a sleek look, and the display is fast with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time.

On BestBuy, you can save $150 by buying the model for $1,049 instead of $1,199, which is a great deal considering the specifications and features you get with this laptop.

4) Dell G15 - Save $369

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Image via Dell)

One of the best 15.6-inch laptops from Dell, the G15 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11260H and a 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Although this model does not pack the best specifications, it will suffice for everyday tasks and run the latest AAA games in medium to high settings without hassle.

On the official Dell website, users can save $369 and buy this laptop for a neat price of $699. Finding a laptop with these specifications at this price is rare, and it's recommended that users grab this deal as soon as possible.

3) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 - Save $300

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (Image via Amazon)

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market with top build quality, stunning display, and strong battery life. It is a professional laptop that feels premium and has a luxurious design. The body is built with an aluminum alloy, which makes the product sturdy but also heavy. The 15.6-inch touchscreen display is great for tablet mode, and the thin body feels natural to hold.

On BestBuy, users can save $300, as its retail price for the July 4 sale is only $499, instead of its usual $799. It is uncommon to see a laptop under $500 with the AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series processor, giving this laptop the best price-to-performance ratio.

2) Alienware X17 - Save $1000

Alienware X17 (Image via Dell)

The Alienware X17 has a place among the top laptops from the company, with a stunning design and premium components packed in a super-thin body. It has the Nvidia GeForce 3070 8GB powering the graphics, coupled with the 11th generation i7-11800H, which will run the latest games for the next few years without presenting a decrease in framerates.

The screen is 17.3-inches in size and has a refresh rate of 360Hz and 1 ms response time, making it suitable for esports gaming as well.

On the official Dell website, fans can save a staggering $1000 and grab this beast for $1,899 instead of $2,899.

1) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 - Save $2,279

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Gen 7 (Image via MobileTechReview/YouTube)

The ThinkPad X1 is one of the most powerful laptops by Lenovo that has the latest components and features. The OLED touchscreen display is 14.0-inches in size and has a 4K resolution with HDR 400, making it the best-in-class on the market. The 32GB LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM is soldered into the body with a PCIe Gen 4 1TB SSD that will help users perform tasks incredibly fast and reduce the boot time to a minimum.

On the official Lenovo website, users can take advantage of the best deals currently available at 50% off on the official $4,559 price, saving users more than $2000.

