Best Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The new chapter in the critically acclaimed series Yakuza, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, plays pretty well on Nvidia's RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. These are performance-segment 1080p graphics cards from the last generation. Both GPUs can handle this new release at decent framerates at a resolution of 1920x1080.

The new Yakuza title is well-optimized and doesn't feature the latest rendering technologies like ray tracing and mesh shaders. This helps with the title's performance on lower-end hardware. Some tweaks to this title's settings are necessary to ensure an optimal experience on the last-gen 60-class cards.

Ideal Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3060

Nvidia's RTX 3060 packs enough horsepower to almost run Like a Dragon Gaiden at its highest settings. We recommend turning DLSS on and setting it to Quality for the best framerates. The game looks pretty decent with this combination applied and delivers around 80-90 FPS without major frame drops.

The detailed settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 3060 are as follows:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 16x

16x Shadow quality: High

High Geometry quality: High

High Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Depth of field: On

On Reflection quality: High

High Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti packs significantly more rendering power than its lower variant. The GPU can handle Like a Dragon Gaiden at native 1080p resolutions with high settings applied. Gamers can maintain high framerates even with DLSS turned off on this card.

The following settings combination is recommended for the RTX 3060 Ti when it's running this Yakuza title:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 16x

16x Shadow quality: High

High Geometry quality: High

High Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Depth of field: On

On Reflection quality: High

High Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

Nvidia's 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be decent graphics for playing the latest and most demanding games at 1080p resolutions. With the above tweaks applied, the new Yakuza game runs smoothly and yields a satisfactory experience.