Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for PC

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth isn't a demanding title on PC. It shares a lot in common with last year's The Man Who Erased His Name, which helps with the performance on PC. You can play the game without major performance hiccups on some modest hardware. However, it is important to fine-tune the settings in these games to maintain a stable experience.
In this guide, we will review the best settings combinations for the latest Like a Dragon game.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for PC
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth can be enjoyed at 1440p and 4K resolutions without spending thousands of dollars. The highest settings in the game work pretty well for last-gen cards like the RTX 3060 and RX 6600. Moreover, it also supports DLSS and FSR. It does the trick and plays the title at well over 60 FPS consistently.
The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:
Graphics settings
- Video card: As per your system
- Display: Display 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 2060, AMD RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and up)
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display
- V-sync: Off
- Graphical quality: Custom
- Field of vision: +38
- FPS: Unlimited
Advanced settings
- Texture filtering: 16x
- Shadow quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)
- Geometry quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)
- Realtime reflections: Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)
- Motion blur: Off(for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)
- SSAO: Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)
- Render scale: 100%
- Anti-aliasing: Default
- Reflection quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 3060, RX 7600, and up)
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality (for Nvidia RTX 20 series and up GPUs)
- Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0
- AMD FSR 1.0: Off
- AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 2.0: Off
- AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3.0: On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series)
- AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5
- AMD FSR 3 frame generation: On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series)
- Intel XeSS: Off
Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PS4 and PS5.
Some older and mid-range GPUs are still surprisingly capable in the latest video game releases. With the above settings, you can play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth comfortably at decent resolutions and framerates with minor issues.