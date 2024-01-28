Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for PC

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth isn't a demanding title on PC. It shares a lot in common with last year's The Man Who Erased His Name, which helps with the performance on PC. You can play the game without major performance hiccups on some modest hardware. However, it is important to fine-tune the settings in these games to maintain a stable experience.

In this guide, we will review the best settings combinations for the latest Like a Dragon game.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth graphics settings for PC

The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth at 1440p (Image via Nvidia)

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth can be enjoyed at 1440p and 4K resolutions without spending thousands of dollars. The highest settings in the game work pretty well for last-gen cards like the RTX 3060 and RX 6600. Moreover, it also supports DLSS and FSR. It does the trick and plays the title at well over 60 FPS consistently.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Graphics settings

Video card: As per your system

As per your system Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (for RTX 2060, AMD RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and up)

1920 x 1080 (for RTX 2060, AMD RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), 2560 x 1440 (for RTX 3060, RX 6600, and equivalent), 3840 x 2160 (for RTX 3070, RX 6700 XT, and up) Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display V-sync: Off

Off Graphical quality: Custom

Custom Field of vision: +38

+38 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 16x

16x Shadow quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)

Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up) Geometry quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)

Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up) Realtime reflections: Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)

Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up) Motion blur: Off(for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)

Off(for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up) SSAO: Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up)

Off (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), On (for RTX 2060, RX 6600, and up) Render scale : 100%

: 100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 3060, RX 7600, and up)

Medium (for GTX 1650, RX 6500 XT, and equivalent), High (for RTX 3060, RX 7600, and up) Nvidia DLSS: Quality (for Nvidia RTX 20 series and up GPUs)

Quality (for Nvidia RTX 20 series and up GPUs) Nvidia DLSS/DLAA sharpness: 0.0

0.0 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3.0: On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series)

On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series) AMD FSR 3.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 3 frame generation: On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series)

On (for AMD GPUs and Nvidia GTX series) Intel XeSS: Off

Also, check out the best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PS4 and PS5.

Some older and mid-range GPUs are still surprisingly capable in the latest video game releases. With the above settings, you can play Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth comfortably at decent resolutions and framerates with minor issues.