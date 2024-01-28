Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The role-playing game runs at the consoles' target resolutions pretty well because of its unique graphics style that makes it not so demanding. Besides this, the game isn't a considerable upgrade from Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in terms in this regard. This further helps with performance in the Sony consoles.

Like any other high-profile AAA release, Like a Dragon bundles a bunch of customizable settings that can be customized for the best experience. We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best combination for you to quickly get started with Infinite Wealth.

Ideal Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Like a Dragon games generally give full customization controls over the gameplay settings. Infinite Wealth is no exception on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. The detailed settings recommendations for the title are as follows:

Game settings

Action prompts: On

On Battle speed: Normal

Normal Vibration: On

On Trigger effect: On

On Auto camera: On

On Camera controls (Vertical): Normal

Normal Camera controls (Horizontal): Normal

Normal First-person view (Vertical): Normal

Normal First-person view (Horizontal): Normal

Normal Camera speed: 0

0 Minimap display: On

On Minimap orientation: Fixed

Fixed Subtitles: On

On Subtitle text size: Large

Large Subtitle text color: White

White Speaker names in subtitles: On

On Speaker names text color: Red

Red Display text skip subtitles: On

On Subtitle background: Dark

Dark Conversation window text size: Large

Large Blood level: Normal

Normal Swap left and right stick: Off

Off UI display: Display All

Display settings

Unlike some other AAA releases, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have a Quality or Performance mode switch on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. It has been pre-optimized to run at 4K 60 FPS on the newer console and 1080p 60 FPS on the eighth-generation equivalent.

The best display settings combination is as follows:

HDR: Off

Off Brightness level: As per your preference

As per your preference Color vision assistance: Off

Off Color vision assistance application: +5

Audio settings

Master volume: 80

80 Music: 100

100 SFX: 100

100 Voices: 100

100 Cutscenes: 100

100 Headphone volume: 80

80 Controller speaker: On

On Controller volume: 80

80 Incoming message settings: Tone 1

Tone 1 Speaker type: Stereo

Stereo Front: ±45

±45 Back: ±135

Button configuration

Action: ╳

╳ Emotes: ◻

◻ Party chat: △

△ Mount / Dismount street surfer: D-pad down

D-pad down Playlist control (Previous): D-pad left

D-pad left Playlist control (Play / Pause) / Use camera: D-pad up

D-pad up Playlist control (Next) / Tips: D-pad right

D-pad right Open playlist / Switch party display: L1

L1 Reset camera: L2

L2 First-person view: L3

L3 Walk: R1

R1 Sprint: R2

R2 Enlarge / Minimize Minimap: R3

R3 Map: Touchpad press

Touchpad press Display Language: English

English Audio language: English

With the above settings applied, you can enjoy Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth in the best possible way on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game runs pretty well out of the box. The above tweaks will only give you an extra edge in gameplay.