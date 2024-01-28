Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth has launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It is a spin-off to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, much like last year's The Man Who Erased His Name. It has much in common with this role-playing game and hasn't received many graphics fidelity upgrades. This makes it easy to run on most of the One and Series S consoles that don't have the best hardware to begin with.
Like previous Yakuza releases, the latest game bundles many options that facilitate full customization. We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best combinations for the Xbox consoles. You can use it to quickly get started in Infinite Wealth.
Ideal Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
Like older Like a Dragon titles, Infinite Wealth bundles a ton of customizable game settings. They can be altered as per your liking to best suit the gaming style you prefer. We have listed a general list of settings that are a good starting point, but you can alter them if you prefer something else.
The detailed list is as follows:
Game settings
- Action prompts: On
- Battle speed: Normal
- Vibration: On
- Trigger effect: On
- Auto camera: On
- Camera controls (Vertical): Normal
- Camera controls (Horizontal): Normal
- First-person view (Vertical): Normal
- First-person view (Horizontal): Normal
- Camera speed: 0
- Minimap display: On
- Minimap orientation: Fixed
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitle text size: Large
- Subtitle text color: White
- Speaker names in subtitles: On
- Speaker names text color: Red
- Display text skip subtitles: On
- Subtitle background: Dark
- Conversation window text size: Large
- Blood level: Normal
- Swap left and right stick: Off
- UI display: Display All
Display settings
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have a performance or quality mode toggle, unlike most other high-profile releases on Xbox Series X|S. The best combination of the available display settings is as follows:
- HDR: Off
- Brightness level: As per your preference
- Color vision assistance: Off
- Color vision assistance application: +5
Audio settings
- Master volume: 80
- Music: 100
- SFX: 100
- Voices: 100
- Cutscenes: 100
- Headphone volume: 80
- Controller speaker: On
- Controller volume: 80
- Incoming message settings: Tone 1
- Speaker type: Stereo
- Front: ±45
- Back: ±135
Button configuration
- Action: ╳
- Emotes: ◻
- Party chat: △
- Mount / Dismount street surfer: D-pad down
- Playlist control (Previous): D-pad left
- Playlist control (Play / Pause) / Use camera: D-pad up
- Playlist control (Next) / Tips: D-pad right
- Open playlist / Switch party display: L1
- Reset camera: L2
- First-person view: L3
- Walk: R1
- Sprint: R2
- Enlarge / Minimize Minimap: R3
- Map: Touchpad press
- Display Language: English
- Audio language: English
The newer Xbox Series X and Series S can handle Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth pretty well out of the box. Performance issues may surface on the older Xbox One due to its limited capabilities, especially with the original 500 GB variant from 2013. However, with the above settings applied, gameplay issues won't be commonplace.
