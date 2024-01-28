Best Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth has launched on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It is a spin-off to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, much like last year's The Man Who Erased His Name. It has much in common with this role-playing game and hasn't received many graphics fidelity upgrades. This makes it easy to run on most of the One and Series S consoles that don't have the best hardware to begin with.

Like previous Yakuza releases, the latest game bundles many options that facilitate full customization. We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best combinations for the Xbox consoles. You can use it to quickly get started in Infinite Wealth.

Ideal Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

The Xbox Series X and Series S play Infinite Wealth at 60 FPS (Image via Walmart)

Like older Like a Dragon titles, Infinite Wealth bundles a ton of customizable game settings. They can be altered as per your liking to best suit the gaming style you prefer. We have listed a general list of settings that are a good starting point, but you can alter them if you prefer something else.

The detailed list is as follows:

Game settings

Action prompts: On

On Battle speed: Normal

Normal Vibration: On

On Trigger effect: On

On Auto camera: On

On Camera controls (Vertical): Normal

Normal Camera controls (Horizontal): Normal

Normal First-person view (Vertical): Normal

Normal First-person view (Horizontal): Normal

Normal Camera speed: 0

0 Minimap display: On

On Minimap orientation: Fixed

Fixed Subtitles: On

On Subtitle text size: Large

Large Subtitle text color: White

White Speaker names in subtitles: On

On Speaker names text color: Red

Red Display text skip subtitles: On

On Subtitle background: Dark

Dark Conversation window text size: Large

Large Blood level: Normal

Normal Swap left and right stick: Off

Off UI display: Display All

Display settings

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be well enjoyed on the Xbox Series X|S consoles (Image via SEGA Asia)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth doesn't have a performance or quality mode toggle, unlike most other high-profile releases on Xbox Series X|S. The best combination of the available display settings is as follows:

HDR: Off

Off Brightness level: As per your preference

As per your preference Color vision assistance: Off

Off Color vision assistance application: +5

Audio settings

Master volume: 80

80 Music: 100

100 SFX: 100

100 Voices: 100

100 Cutscenes: 100

100 Headphone volume: 80

80 Controller speaker: On

On Controller volume: 80

80 Incoming message settings: Tone 1

Tone 1 Speaker type: Stereo

Stereo Front: ±45

±45 Back: ±135

Button configuration

Action: ╳

╳ Emotes: ◻

◻ Party chat: △

△ Mount / Dismount street surfer: D-pad down

D-pad down Playlist control (Previous): D-pad left

D-pad left Playlist control (Play / Pause) / Use camera: D-pad up

D-pad up Playlist control (Next) / Tips: D-pad right

D-pad right Open playlist / Switch party display: L1

L1 Reset camera: L2

L2 First-person view: L3

L3 Walk: R1

R1 Sprint: R2

R2 Enlarge / Minimize Minimap: R3

R3 Map: Touchpad press

Touchpad press Display Language: English

English Audio language: English

The newer Xbox Series X and Series S can handle Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth pretty well out of the box. Performance issues may surface on the older Xbox One due to its limited capabilities, especially with the original 500 GB variant from 2013. However, with the above settings applied, gameplay issues won't be commonplace.

