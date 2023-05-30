With Honkai Star Rail introduced in the market this year, Genshin Impact fans worldwide have started getting into the newest turn-based RPG by HoYoverse. Moreover, it has caused quite a stir in the player base with its lenient system requirements compared to the other games in 2023. Hence, you can easily play the game with respectable FPS on most low to mid-end GPUs.

Here are the five best low-end cards to consider for playing Honkai Star Rail on PC. The minimum system requirements for the game recommend an NVIDIA GTX 650 for playable frames. Hence, we will start off by keeping that in mind.

5 best low-end GPUs to play Honkai Star Rail

1) NVIDIA GT 730 ($59 MSRP)

TDP 38 W GPU Clock 902 MHz Memory Clock 1253 MHz VRAM 1 GB

One of the legendary low-end series from the last decade, the GT 730 was among the most in-demand cards in 2014. You can get this GPU at around $59 right now, and it is one of the best low-end choices for running Honkai Star Rail.

Although this card is pretty much not usable for modern-day gaming, for $59 dollars and Honkai Star Rail playability, this works relatively fine.

2) NVIDIA GT 1030 ($79 MSRP)

TDP 30 W GPU Clock 1228 MHz Memory Clock 1502 MHz VRAM 2 GB

One of the best value-for-money GPUs in the gaming market, the NVIDIA GT 1030, goes for an MSRP of $79. Not only can it run Honkai Star Rail pretty effectively without any issues, but it can also pull off some of the best games of 2023 with respectable FPS.

With the GT 1030 installed, you might not enjoy ground-breaking graphics and might have to adjust to playing at low to medium settings. Be that as it may, for a low-end card, the GT 1030 can do the job just fine.

3) AMD Radeon RX 550 ($79 MSRP)

TDP 65 W GPU Clock 1100 MHz Memory Clock 1750 MHz VRAM 2 GB/4 GB

One of the best low-end graphics cards of all time, the Radeon RX 550 was among the most wanted GPUs in 2017. NVIDIA has always been the forerunner of the graphics processing unit market. However, the RX 550 was a ground-breaking achievement by AMD as it went for a meager MSRP of $79. With its 2 GB VRAM, you can run quite a number of games on your PC.

Moreover, just like the previous entries on this list, this GPU won't just be limited to Honkai Star Rail. It can run most other games in 2023 quite nicely.

4) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti ($139 MSRP)

TDP 75 W GPU Clock 1341 MHz Memory Clock 1752 MHz VRAM 4 GB

Released back in 2016, the GTX 1050 Ti is the best low-end graphics card on this list. Although it goes for an MSRP of $139, this GPU has been one of the best cards NVIDIA has ever released due to its longevity. With performance levels comparable to the GTX 1650, which was released in 2020. the 1050 Ti will be a great option to run Honkai Star Rail close to 60 fps.

With 768 shading units and 4 GB GDDR5 memory, this card can draw out 75 W of maximum power. You can theoretically achieve even more than 60 fps on Honkai Star Rail with the GTX 1050 Ti.

However, it is important to mention that you can buy a GTX 1650 for $149 at MSRP to get a 20-25% boost in your FPS, compared to the GTX 1050 Ti.

5) NVIDIA GTX 650 Ti ($149 MSRP)

TDP 64 W GPU Clock 1058 MHz Memory Clock 1250 MHz VRAM 1 GB

Considering the minimum requirement for playing the game on PC at 30 fps, this is the ideal low-end card. Launched in 2012, the GTX 650 Ti was a pretty famous GPU back in the day. It is rare to find these in today's market of high-end cards; however, it does the job for HSR on DX11 quite nicely. It comes with 1 GB VRAM, which is enough to run the game with respectable frames.

Note that the $149 price is just the MSRP at which it was available 11 years ago. You should be able to get it for much less in 2023.

