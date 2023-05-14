How to get maximum FPS on Honkai Star Rail on PCs

Honkai Star Rail is a 3D action-RPG title with stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, storytelling, and more. It has been receiving a lot of hype due to the features present, especially in comparison to miHoYo's bestseller, Genshing Impact. It is also attracting a large numbers of players due to its low minimum requirements and cross-platform compatibility. Hence, many will be wondering how to get the most FPS in the game for a smoother gameplay experience.

Regardless, you will want to optimize your PC settings to get the best performance and visual quality. Let's go through the system requirements and steps to experience the title without any lag or stuttering.

Honkai Star Rail: System requirements, steps to maximize FPS, and more

Minimum requirements

It is imperative that you check your system first and make sure that your PC meets the minimum or recommended specifications. You may find them on the game's official website or on Steam. In a nutshell, they are:

Minimum

Intel Core i3 Processor

6 GB of RAM

Discrete graphics card (Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or higher)

64-bit Windows 7

20GB storage

Recommended

Intel Core i7 Processor

8 GB of RAM

Discrete graphics card (Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or higher)

64-bit Windows 10 (or higher)

20GB storage

Even a $400 laptop will be able to run the game with ease. You may have to upgrade your PC if it does not meet the requirements (or lower your settings instead).

Graphics

A second step you will need to take is to adjust your graphics settings in Honkai Star Rail. The most important thing you need to consider is the frame rate and rendering quality.

For PC users, the frame rate is capped at 60 frames per second. Depending on how well your system performs, you can consider reducing it to 30 frames per second. However, most systems will be fine with 60.

In Honkai Star Rail's Settings section, go to Graphics and choose Custom. There are several options that you can tweak here, such as resolution, anti-aliasing, shadows, textures, effects, and more. The Graphics settings are available in the main menu under Settings.

It is recommended to set the resolution to Full Screen and turn off V-Sync to avoid input lag and screen tearing issues. You can also lower some of the other options if you want to boost your FPS even further.

Optimization

Razer Cortex (Image via Razer)

Another thing you can do to get better FPS in Honkai Star Rail is optimize your PC settings for gaming, which can be done in a number of ways. This includes updating your drivers, closing unnecessary background programs, disabling Windows updates and notifications, and using performance booster software such as Razer Cortex and more.

