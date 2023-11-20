The Meta Quest is a selection of virtual reality headsets developed by the Reality Labs of Meta. With the increasing accessibility of VR, headsets have become more popular than ever. Coupled with the special Black Friday discounts, there is no time like the present to jump into VR. Multiple retailers have prepared a slew of discounts on the Quest VR headsets, along with additional offers on accessories.

Keeping track of these deals can be quite a hassle. Thankfully, readers can refer to this list of the best Meta Quest VR Black Friday deals below for an up-to-date source.

Best Black Friday Meta Quest VR Headset deals

Best Meta Quest 3 deals

$499 at Amazon

The Quest 3 comes with a bundled game. (Image via Amazon)

While there is no available discount for the Quest 3, the 128GB version of the headset is currently being bundled with Asgard’s Wrath 2. This might make the headset appealing for some, and is available for under $500.

Best Meta Quest 2 deals

$249 on Amazon

The Quest 2 is at a $50 discount. (Image via Amazon)

The Quest 2 (128 GB) is available for $249 on both Amazon and Best Buy, having received a respectable $50 price cut. The 256 GB version of the Quest 2 is available for $299.

Best Meta Quest Pro deals

$931.03 on Amazon

The Quest Pro (Image via Amazon)

The Quest Pro is available for $931.03 via Amazon, receiving a respectable $68.96 discount over its MSRP.

Best Meta Quest VR games deals

No VR headset is complete without a suite of blockbuster games to accompany it, and readers can find five of the best VR games suitable for the Quest below:

Prey: Typhon Hunter

$7.99 on Steam

Prey: Typhon Hunter is a decent game for Quest owners. (Image via Steam)

At a whopping 80% discount, Prey: Typhon Hunter is an immersive, fun VR experience taking place in the world of Prey. Definitely worth a try at this price.

F1 2023

$27.99 on Steam

F1 2023 offers an immersive racing experience. (Image via Steam)

F1 2023 receives a 60% discount over its MSRP, making it a great racing sim to engage yourself in for new Quest owners.

DEEMO -Reborn-

$14.99 on Steam

Deemo is a unique VR title. (Image via Steam)

DEEMO -Reborn- is a beautiful VR title from developer Rayark International Limited. The game is a steal at 40% off its MSRP.

Unplugged

$9.99 on Steam

Blast some tunes in VR with Unplugged. (Image via Steam)

At 60% off MSRP, Unplugged is a great title to own for rhythm game lovers and pairs rather well with the Quest.

Half-Life: Alyx

$20.30 on Steam

Half-Life: Alyx is a great addition to the VR game library. (Image via Steam)

The newest, VR-exclusive entry in the Half-Life franchise, Alyx, is currently available at a whopping 66% discount off MSRP. This is one game you definitely should not miss out on.

Best Meta Quest VR accessories deals

The Quest features a suite of accessories to choose from, which are also on sale for Black Friday. The three of the essential accessories include:

Logitech Chorus Off-Ear Integrated Audio

$49.99 on Best Buy

The Logitech Chorus Off-Ear Integrated Audio. (Image via Best Buy)

One of the more interesting audio solutions for the Quest 2, this Logitech product is quite the bargain to pick up at $49.99 - compared to its base price of $99.99.

Soundcore VR P10 Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$51.99 on Best Buy

The Soundcore VR P10 (Image via Best Buy)

For players preferring a more in-ear solution, Soundcore offers a premium set of earbuds for Quest 2 and 3. The earbuds are available at a $28 discount, from its MSRP of $79.99.

Anker Charging Dock with Rechargeable Batteries for the Quest 2 VR Headset and Controllers

$59.99 on Best Buy

The Anker Charging Dock (Image via Best Buy)

This particular charging dock from Anker is quite handy to have, especially at a $20 discount off its MSRP.