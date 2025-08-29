Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for Steam Deck

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was released yesterday, on August 28, 2025. It is available on multiple platforms, like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and handheld consoles like the Steam Deck. This new title is a remake, featuring significantly better visuals and character design compared to the original game, MGS 3, released back in 2004.

The remake is considered to be quite demanding on PC, let alone a Steam Deck, so having optimized settings is crucial.

The Steam Deck features a Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU. Thus, it is highly recommended that you tweak the settings to squeeze out the best performance. This guide looks into the best settings for MGS Delta: Snake Eater on the Steam Deck.

Best Steam Deck settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

MGS Delta: Snake Eater looks decent on the Steam Deck (Image via Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater runs quite well at 720p resolution with Low graphics settings. We've set TSR as the anti-aliasing method and have also set the upscaling quality to performance mode.

Lossless scaling has also been enabled, which helps us get higher performance without cutting down too much on visual quality. However, while lossless scaling helps with performance, it highly pixelates the visuals. These settings should get you 60-70 FPS easily.

If 2X lossless scaling is too blurry for you, you could try having on just TSR anti-aliasing at Balanced mode for up to 30 FPS on average. This can be enabled through the side menu of the Steam Deck. Do note that you'd first have to download the lossless scaling plug-in from the Steam store.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display: Default

Default Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 720

1280 x 720 V-Sync: Off

Off Maximum Frame Rate: 60

60 Anti-Aliasing Method: TSR

TSR Upscaling Quality: Performance

Performance Graphics Quality: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Textures: Low

Low Global Illumination: Low

Low Bloom: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Filter (New Style): None

None Filter (Legacy Style): Legacy

With the provided settings, you can expect smooth performance on your Steam Deck. For more MGS Delta: Snake Eater settings, check these out:

