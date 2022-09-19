5 best mid-range CPUs to pair up with RTX 3060 Ti in 2022

The Geforce RTX 3060 Ti is one of the most-selling graphics cards of 2022. The video card was introduced as a premium 1080p gaming option back in December 2020. Currently, it is the third best-selling RTX 30 series video card, only behind RTX 3060 and RTX 3070.

Thus, it is quite common for gamers to pick up one of these cards now that it is readily available for less than $400. Since the card is targeted at 1080p gaming, in-game performance depends on the choice of the processor to quite an extent.

With dozens of options available in the market, making the right decision can be a bit intimidating.

A guide to buying the best CPUs for an optimal gaming experience with the RTX 3060 Ti

L91 @EverythingSFF First custom loop build in the 10.6L IQUNIX ZX-1 ft. Intel 12700K & RTX 3060 Ti First custom loop build in the 10.6L IQUNIX ZX-1 ft. Intel 12700K & RTX 3060 Ti https://t.co/wV3u0j3afF

Currently, some quality CPUs are available for around the $200 mark. However, users can spend more on faster and newer technologies.

5) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ( $150)

The Ryzen 5 3600 (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 3600 is a decent budget option to pair with an RTX 3060 Ti. This processor was introduced in 2019 as a part of the Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 lineup. The chip has been massively discounted lately and is available for $50 less than its initial lunch price of $200.

However, it is worth noting that the 3600 may not be worth the money, especially considering that there are cheaper processors that can beat it in gaming uses these days.

4) Intel Core i3 12100F ($106.99)

The Core i3 12100F (Image via Intel)

The Core i3 12100F is Intel's latest budget quad-core offering. Based on the latest Alder Lake architecture, this $107 chip redefines how much a four core processor can achieve in modern AAA games.

It is almost on par with a Core i7 from a few generations back. The 12100 even beat AMD's value king, the Ryzen 5 3600, consistently in every video game. When paired with an RTX 3060 Ti, users can easily enjoy high framerates at 1080p.

3) Intel Core i5 12400F ($167)

The Core i5 12400F (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 12400F is based on the same architecture as the Core i3 12100. This processor is a budget $200 six-core offering in the 12th gen lineup. the 12400F is an iGPU-less variant of the costlier 12400. The former delivers the same performance as the latter.

It packs unmatched single-core performance metrics that help it deliver performance metrics only high-end chips are capable of. The processor can utilize 100% of the RTX 3060 Ti. For most gamers, this makes 12400F the best choice.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 ($199)

The Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600 was introduced earlier this year to compete against the Core i5 12400. Although the chip gets very close to their Intel counterpart, their performance is comparable.

However, there are some key benefits of buying the Ryzen 5 5600 over the Core i5 12400. The Ryzen chip is unlocked, meaning users can overclock it. Also, a quality AM4 motherboard is much cheaper than a decent LGA 1700 offering.

The processor can also fully utilize the power of the RTX 3060 Ti. Users will barely see any major FPS overhauls if they decide to spend more.

Hyruleherojoe @hyruleherojoe And another one! @ladyk09645336 first build. A lower end but still perfectly capable PC for playing and streaming Sims. Ryzen 5 5600, Gtx 1650 Super (thanks @Aris2271 ), 1tb crucial nvme, Team Force 16gb 3200mhz ram, 750w Super Flower psu, Asus prime B550 M-A mobo. So much fun! And another one! @ladyk09645336 first build. A lower end but still perfectly capable PC for playing and streaming Sims. Ryzen 5 5600, Gtx 1650 Super (thanks @Aris2271 ), 1tb crucial nvme, Team Force 16gb 3200mhz ram, 750w Super Flower psu, Asus prime B550 M-A mobo. So much fun! https://t.co/NXM21DX6KF

1) Intel Core i5 12600 ($223)

The Core i5 12600 (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 12600 has great value and performance on one chip. It is one of the best performing budget processors available on the market.

Matt Bach @PugetMattBach



Happy to be doing our small part to bring content creation front and center! Love seeing our @PugetSystems PugetBench benchmarks being used in product announcements like this one from @intel for the new Core i5 12600 and i9 12900!Happy to be doing our small part to bring content creation front and center! Love seeing our @PugetSystems PugetBench benchmarks being used in product announcements like this one from @intel for the new Core i5 12600 and i9 12900! Happy to be doing our small part to bring content creation front and center! https://t.co/lllwO3KXC0

It is locked, unlike the 12600K, but packs almost 95% of its performance. This processor has an MSRP of $223. However, users can find it for a bit lower at times and save a few dollars.

When paired with the RTX 3060 Ti, users can enjoy the full potential of the Nvidia GPU with this chip.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far