Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3060

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is finally out and the full game will be released on October 28. The new installment in the long-running series has been dubbed the most CoD-esque title ever made, with new mechanics, an overhauled multiplayer, new technologies, and much better graphics.

The developers have optimized Modern Warfare 2 to run pretty well on the latest hardware. The RTX 3060 has been built for 1080p gaming on a budget and the graphics card does not disappoint gamers in the latest FPS title.

Gamers can easily expect a very playable experience provided they run the game at today's most popular resolution. Although the RTX 3060 can run several titles at 1440p using medium settings, gamers will have to use DLSS at the Performance preset to get a decent 60+ FPS experience in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get the best experience in Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 is a very capable GPU at 1080p resolution. Since the graphics card has 12 GB of VRAM, users can easily expect to max out settings like texture resolution, shadows, and more.

The availability of presets in the game makes it easy for gamers to have a quick look at how performance varies as one cranks the settings up. For most players, the Ultra preset can provide a decent experience at 1080p. They can expect to have more than 60 FPS in the game with DLSS turned off.

Turning Nvidia's temporal-upscaling formula on will allow gamers to play the game at higher than 85 FPS. However, in case they want more than 120 FPS for a competitive experience in Modern Warfare 2, they can set DLSS to Performance and drop down the settings to High. The difference in visual fidelity is slightly noticeable, but it is not day and night.

Best settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Focused mode: Off

HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Video Memory Scale: 90

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Normal

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: High

Particle Quality Level: High

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Medium

Tesselation: Near

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Water Caustics: On

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Screen Space Shadows: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: High

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Normal

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Weather Grid Volumes: On

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of field: Off

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 110

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Modern Warfare 2 is well optimized on PC and players with hardware of any tier can expect a solid experience in the game. The RTX 3060 is no exception.

Gamers can also optimize their settings to achieve 120+ FPS at 1080p with lower visual fidelity. Provided how powerful the RTX 3060 is, they can easily leverage the card for competitive gaming. However, the campaign mode can benefit from better visuals. Once the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 drop in the upcoming weeks, gamers can tweak their settings.

