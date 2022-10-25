Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3060

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is finally out and the full game will be released on October 28. The new installment in the long-running series has been dubbed the most CoD-esque title ever made, with new mechanics, an overhauled multiplayer, new technologies, and much better graphics.
The developers have optimized Modern Warfare 2 to run pretty well on the latest hardware. The RTX 3060 has been built for 1080p gaming on a budget and the graphics card does not disappoint gamers in the latest FPS title.
Gamers can easily expect a very playable experience provided they run the game at today's most popular resolution. Although the RTX 3060 can run several titles at 1440p using medium settings, gamers will have to use DLSS at the Performance preset to get a decent 60+ FPS experience in Modern Warfare 2.
How to get the best experience in Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is a very capable GPU at 1080p resolution. Since the graphics card has 12 GB of VRAM, users can easily expect to max out settings like texture resolution, shadows, and more.
The availability of presets in the game makes it easy for gamers to have a quick look at how performance varies as one cranks the settings up. For most players, the Ultra preset can provide a decent experience at 1080p. They can expect to have more than 60 FPS in the game with DLSS turned off.
Turning Nvidia's temporal-upscaling formula on will allow gamers to play the game at higher than 85 FPS. However, in case they want more than 120 FPS for a competitive experience in Modern Warfare 2, they can set DLSS to Performance and drop down the settings to High. The difference in visual fidelity is slightly noticeable, but it is not day and night.
Best settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Display
Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
Display Monitor: Primary monitor
Screen Refresh Rate: Auto
Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Dynamic Resolution: Off
Aspect Ratio: Automatic
V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
V-Sync (Menus): Off
Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
Constrain mouse to game window: Off
Focused mode: Off
HDR: On
Quality
Quality Presets: Custom
Render Resolution: 100
Upscaling / Sharpening: Off
Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
Video Memory Scale: 90
Texture Resolution: High
Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
Nearby Level of Detail: High
Distant Level of Detail: Normal
Clutter Draw Distance: Short
Particle Quality: High
Particle Quality Level: High
Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
Shader Quality: Medium
Tesselation: Near
Terrain Memory: Max
On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
Streaming Quality: Low
Volumetric Quality: Low
Deferred Physics Quality: Low
Water Caustics: On
Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
Screen Space Shadows: Low
Spot Shadow Quality: Low
Cache Spot Shadows: On
Spot Cache: High
Cache Sun Shadows: On
Particle Lighting: Normal
Ambient Occlusion: Off
Screen Space Reflections: Normal
Weather Grid Volumes: On
Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Depth of field: Off
World motion blur: Off
Weapon motion blur: Off
Film grain: 0.00
View
Field of View: 110
ADS Field of View: Affected
Weapon Field of View: Default
Vehicle Field of View: Default
1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)
Modern Warfare 2 is well optimized on PC and players with hardware of any tier can expect a solid experience in the game. The RTX 3060 is no exception.
Gamers can also optimize their settings to achieve 120+ FPS at 1080p with lower visual fidelity. Provided how powerful the RTX 3060 is, they can easily leverage the card for competitive gaming. However, the campaign mode can benefit from better visuals. Once the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 drop in the upcoming weeks, gamers can tweak their settings.