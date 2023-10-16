Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics options for Nvidia GTX 1660

The Nvidia GTX 1660 is a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card launched as a mid-range alternative to the RTX 2060 in the Turing lineup. It is still above the minimum recommended GPU for most modern games and can play the latest titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates with some tweaks to the settings.

Like every year, the latest Call of Duty shooter also bundles a ton of video options that can be customized for the best experience on your hardware. The sheer number of settings can be overwhelming for most who want to have a good time in the game. To help you choose the best settings quickly, we will list the best settings combination for the GTX 1660 GPU in the game.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The Nvidia GTX 1660 doesn't rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Gamers will have to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3 for a decent experience. A mix of medium, low, and high settings works the best, and you won't have to rely on any form of upscaling to get 60+ FPS in the game.

Our recommended settings for the GTX 1660 in Modern Warfare 3 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660

Nvidia GTX 1660 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Low

Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Low

Low Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The GTX 1660 continues to be relevant in the latest video games despite having been replaced by much more capable graphics cards. With the above settings applied, gamers with the Turing GPU can have a decent experience in the latest Call of Duty while ensuring the game looks visually pleasing.