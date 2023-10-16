Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics options for Nvidia GTX 1660

The Nvidia GTX 1660 is a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card launched as a mid-range alternative to the RTX 2060 in the Turing lineup. It is still above the minimum recommended GPU for most modern games and can play the latest titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates with some tweaks to the settings.
Like every year, the latest Call of Duty shooter also bundles a ton of video options that can be customized for the best experience on your hardware. The sheer number of settings can be overwhelming for most who want to have a good time in the game. To help you choose the best settings quickly, we will list the best settings combination for the GTX 1660 GPU in the game.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660
The Nvidia GTX 1660 doesn't rank among the fastest graphics cards in the market. Gamers will have to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3 for a decent experience. A mix of medium, low, and high settings works the best, and you won't have to rely on any form of upscaling to get 60+ FPS in the game.
Our recommended settings for the GTX 1660 in Modern Warfare 3 are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Low
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The GTX 1660 continues to be relevant in the latest video games despite having been replaced by much more capable graphics cards. With the above settings applied, gamers with the Turing GPU can have a decent experience in the latest Call of Duty while ensuring the game looks visually pleasing.