Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT can run modern video games and is a graphics card meant for a 1080p display. Even though the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia is quicker, this mid-tier GPU is no slouch. Players can still run games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with excellent framerates on it as long as they tweak the graphics settings a little.
Customization options in this new COD game are endless. However, combing through all the graphic options can be intimidating and a real waste of time. To help gamers enjoy a smooth an immersive experience, this article will list the best settings to use in MW3 when it's running on the AMD Raedon RX 6600 XT.
Optimal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was released as a rival to Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti, with the aim of delivering impressive mid-range gaming capabilities. Despite its marginally slower speed, the card's overall utility surpasses that of its Nvidia equivalent.
With a laser focus on 1080p gaming, players will likely appreciate that the GPU was designed with this in mind and that it will perform without any hiccups at that resolution.
The list of graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Your main monitor
- Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum
- Display resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 90
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 100
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Very Low
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Low
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Normal
- Screen space shadows: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Screen space reflections: Off
- Static reflection quality: Low
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Low
- Deferred physics quality: Off
- Weather grid volumes: Low
- Water quality: Default
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Your preference
- Vehicle field of view: Your preference
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Spectator camera: Your preference
- Inverted flashbang: Off
In MW3, a great feature can be found where the Inverted Flashbang can be turned on. When enabled, instead of the usual white light blindness, colors start to switch, making for a unique gaming experience.
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a decent choice for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on a PC. The above settings are optimal for the game when running on that card.