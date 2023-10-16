Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT can run modern video games and is a graphics card meant for a 1080p display. Even though the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia is quicker, this mid-tier GPU is no slouch. Players can still run games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with excellent framerates on it as long as they tweak the graphics settings a little.

Customization options in this new COD game are endless. However, combing through all the graphic options can be intimidating and a real waste of time. To help gamers enjoy a smooth an immersive experience, this article will list the best settings to use in MW3 when it's running on the AMD Raedon RX 6600 XT.

Optimal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was released as a rival to Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti, with the aim of delivering impressive mid-range gaming capabilities. Despite its marginally slower speed, the card's overall utility surpasses that of its Nvidia equivalent.

With a laser focus on 1080p gaming, players will likely appreciate that the GPU was designed with this in mind and that it will perform without any hiccups at that resolution.

The list of graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Your main monitor

Your main monitor Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Screen refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Display resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution

Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 90

90 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: High

High Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Low

Low On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Normal

Normal Screen space shadows: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off

Off Static reflection quality: Low

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Low

Low Deferred physics quality: Off

Off Weather grid volumes: Low

Low Water quality: Default

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Your preference

Your preference Vehicle field of view: Your preference

Your preference World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0

0 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Spectator camera: Your preference

Your preference Inverted flashbang: Off

In MW3, a great feature can be found where the Inverted Flashbang can be turned on. When enabled, instead of the usual white light blindness, colors start to switch, making for a unique gaming experience.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is a decent choice for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on a PC. The above settings are optimal for the game when running on that card.