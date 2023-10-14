Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs enough graphics horsepower to play Modern Warfare 3 comfortably at 1080p without major compromises. The GPU was initially introduced to play all the latest titles at 1080p without any compromises. Almost three years since launch, gamers with the GPU need to crank down some settings for a decent experience.
Call of Duty games usually pack a ton of customizable settings. The sheer number of options in the game can make manually choosing the settings pretty difficult. Bad framerates can hinder the experience and could be the difference between a win and a loss.
Below are the best settings for the 3060 Ti. We are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
We recommend playing Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p resolution on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU can play the game with a mix of high and medium settings applied. You need not rely on DLSS with these settings applied at 1080p.
Moreover, the game doesn't feature any ray tracing features, which won't significantly tank the experience.
The best settings combination for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 3060 Ti is a powerful pixel pusher that can play the latest titles like Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates for quite some time to come. Gamers with this card need not worry about performance in the new Call of Duty.