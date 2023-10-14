Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs enough graphics horsepower to play Modern Warfare 3 comfortably at 1080p without major compromises. The GPU was initially introduced to play all the latest titles at 1080p without any compromises. Almost three years since launch, gamers with the GPU need to crank down some settings for a decent experience.

Call of Duty games usually pack a ton of customizable settings. The sheer number of options in the game can make manually choosing the settings pretty difficult. Bad framerates can hinder the experience and could be the difference between a win and a loss.

Below are the best settings for the 3060 Ti. We are targeting high framerates at 1080p resolutions.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

We recommend playing Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p resolution on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. The GPU can play the game with a mix of high and medium settings applied. You need not rely on DLSS with these settings applied at 1080p.

Moreover, the game doesn't feature any ray tracing features, which won't significantly tank the experience.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 3060 Ti is a powerful pixel pusher that can play the latest titles like Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates for quite some time to come. Gamers with this card need not worry about performance in the new Call of Duty.